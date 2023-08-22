Best Internet Providers in New York

Spectrum - Best overall among internet providers in New York Prices: $40 - $70 per month

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Internet Or call to order: (877) 361-3842 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best 5G residential internet in New York Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon 5G Home Internet Or call to order: (877) 545-6781 HughesNet - Best satellite internet provider in New York Prices: $50 - $150 per month

Speeds: 25Mbps

Key Info: No hard data cap, nationwide availability Check with HughesNet Or call to order: (877) 400-0131 Verizon Fios - Best internet provider in New York City Prices: $50 - $120 per month

Speeds: 300 - 2,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Check with Verizon Fios Or call to order: (877) 545-6781 Greenlight Networks - Best internet provider in Buffalo Prices: $50 - $200 per month

Speeds: 500 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds: 500 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, you provide router

New York’s state mammal is the beaver, a fitting symbol for an industrious, hard-working place that loves to build things. We’re not just talking about skyscrapers, subways and bridges. New Yorkers have built rich digital lives around work and play, and for that to thrive, you need fast, reliable internet access.

ISP options in New York State are very location-dependent, but CNET’s got some recommendations for you. Whether you’re streaming movies in Ithaca or coding in Brooklyn, we’ve got you covered. CNET’s pick for the best internet provider overall is Spectrum Internet due to the wide availability of its cable internet, but we’re also big fans of fiber internet from Verizon Fios if you can get it.

There are dozens of ISPs servicing New York, ranging from big names like Verizon to small, local providers. CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your neck of the woods. Let’s make like beavers and get busy checking out the best internet providers in the Empire State.

Best internet options in New York

The best internet provider for you is the one with the best combination of speed and price at your address. Your choices may be limited, so use our guide to get an idea of what’s available across the Empire State, then see which ISPs service your home and go from there. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Spectrum Best overall among internet providers in New York Check availability Or call to order: (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Charter Communications’ Spectrum home internet service gets the nod for best ISP in New York for one major reason: availability. This honor comes with a big caveat, though. If your address has access to a fiber service like Verizon Fios or Greenlight, then we recommend going that route over Spectrum. Availability: Spectrum Internet reaches just over 50% of residential units across New York, according to FCC data. You’ll find it from Buffalo to Albany and in New York City, but coverage is sparser in Brooklyn and rare in the Bronx. Plans and pricing: Spectrum’s entry-level 300Mbps tier runs $50 per month for 12 months, a good deal that’s available to new customers. It will cost you $90 to move up to gig speeds. Spectrum’s introductory prices jump up by $30 per month after the promotional period. Fees and service details: CNET has given Spectrum a nod as best cable provider in the US thanks in part to unlimited data and no requirement to sign up for a long-term contract. A modem is included and you can add a router for an additional $5 per month. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 361-3842

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best 5G residential internet in New York Check availability Or call to order: (877) 545-6781 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Verizon and T-Mobile have shaken up the ISP world in many places across the country by offering 5G wireless home internet. The plans are straightforward and affordable. Verizon gets the nod for New York State thanks to coverage, cost and higher top speeds than T-Mobile offers. Availability: Verizon’s home internet is strongest where it offers its latest and greatest 5G service. Check out the company’s coverage map and you’ll see dark red (indicating 5G Ultra Wideband) sprayed across the northern half of the state and down into New York City. Keep in mind that big buildings can dampen coverage, so not every spot in the city will be able to get a good connection. Plans and pricing: Verizon’s basic plan runs $50 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Some areas in its coverage zones can pull down up to 1,000Mbps for $70 per month. Bundle those with an eligible mobile plan and you can get home internet for 50% off. That’s quite a good deal if you can get satisfactory speeds at your home. Fees and service details: There are no data caps and no contacts, and equipment is included. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 545-6781

HughesNet Best satellite internet provider in New York Check availability Or call to order: (877) 400-0131 Product details Price range $50 - $150 per month Speed range 25Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability Some rural homes don’t have much choice at all when it comes to ISPs. It’s satellite or nothing. CNET has recognized HughesNet as the best satellite provider for reliable speeds. Starlink is working hard to expand and bring its faster speeds to more people across the US, but HughesNet is a solid option when other ISPs don’t reach your address. Availability: A clear view of the southern sky is the key to getting connected with HughesNet. Plans and pricing: HughesNet may be reliable, but it’s not particularly fast. Typical speeds hit 25Mbps, with prices starting at $50 per month for 30GB of data. Plans go up to $125 per month for 100GB of data. Fees and service details: There’s no hard data cap, but HughesNet may slow your downloads if you exceed your data allowance. Fees crop up from the beginning You can purchase the gear for $450 or rent for $15 per month. You’ll be asked to sign a two-year contract and prices will go up after the first six months. Read our HughesNet satellite internet review. Check HughesNet availability Or call to order: (877) 400-0131

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in New York City Check availability Or call to order: (877) 545-6781 Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Verizon Fios had a clean sweep as our top-recommended ISP for New York City, Brooklyn and the capital city of Albany. The fiber service earned its place thanks to fast speeds, attractive pricing and a good customer service reputation. Availability: The reality of fiber is that it’s very desirable but not available everywhere. Fios is most likely to be found in Midtown Manhattan, Chelsea, Soho and the Lower East Side. Plans and pricing: The entry-level 300Mbps plan for $50 is a nice deal for fiber. It’s affordable and plenty fast for most internet needs. Mid-level plans come in at 500Mbps and a gig, and some locations may be able to tap into a 2.3Gbps plan starting at $120 per month. Fees and service details: I’m always happy to hear the phrases “no data caps” and “no contracts,” and that’s what you’ll get with Verizon Fios. The ISP throws in a router. Keep an eye out for promotional deals like coverage of termination fees when you switch, an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription or a Chromebook. Read our review of Verizon Fios. Check Verizon Fios availability Or call to order: (877) 545-6781

Greenlight Networks Best internet provider in Buffalo Check availability Or call to order: Product details Price range $50 - $200 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, you provide router Spectrum pretty much has the run of Buffalo, but Greenlight Networks is expanding in the city as a fast fiber alternative to the cable behemoth. If Greenlight doesn’t reach you, be sure to check in with Verizon Fios, which has a limited reach in the Buffalo area. Availability: The biggest drawback to Greenlight in Buffalo is coverage. The company’s map shows service is live east of 190 and in parts of Cheektowaga. The good news is the map also shows areas of current construction and future expansion so you can see if your neighborhood is on the list. Plans and pricing: Greenlight pricing starts at $50 per month for 500Mbps, an excellent deal for fiber. Its high-end 5 gigabit (5,000Mbps) plan runs $200 per month, but most folks will be happier with the more affordable tiers, particularly the 940Mbps plan at $75 per month. Fees and service details: There are no contracts and no data caps with Greenlight. There’s a $100 installation fee. You can provide your own router. Greenlight runs an Amazon storefront with recommended router options. Check Greenlight Networks availability Or call to order:

Rural internet options in New York Provider Connection type Price range Speed range Data cap Availability Ambient Broadband Fixed wireless $30-$80 10-50Mbps None Orleans County Empire Access Fiber $50-$65 500-1,000Mbps None Upstate Frontier Internet DSL $50 Varies None Widespread Haefele Connect Cable $34.50-$110 10-250Mbps Varies Enfield area Hudson Valley Wireless Fixed wireless $25-$100 25-200Mbps None New York Capital Region OEConnect Fiber $60-$100 100-1,000Mbps None Otsego County Oneida County Telephone Co. Fiber $60-$100 100-1,000Mbps None Oneida County Point Broadband Fiber $40-$60 200-1,000Mbps None Finger Lakes region Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

There’s a lot more to New York than big cities. The state boasts large stretches of scenic small towns and rural areas. Folks living there need fast, reliable internet, too. Fixed wireless has typically been a go-to option for rural areas. Verizon and T-Mobile are big national 5G wireless providers, but they still tend to service cities more than rural areas. You might get lucky, otherwise look to a local or regional provider.

You’ll notice quite a few small fiber ISPs on our list for rural broadband options across the state. New York has a forward-thinking approach to rural internet thanks in part to the New NY Broadband Program and its successor, the ConnectALL initiative. These programs have been funding broadband expansion into underserved areas. This is taking the form of the growth of fiber networks in some counties. Fiber build-outs can take time, so availability is still very dependent on location.

Satellite internet can be slow and expensive, which is why it’s often a last resort for rural homes. The contenders are Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet. The good news is satellite can reach areas that are otherwise unserved by other ISPs. You’ll need a clear view of the sky and a willingness to pay a premium to get connected. We give HughesNet a special nod thanks to its reliable speeds while Starlink is notable for its higher max download speeds.

Head on over to the New York State PSC Broadband Map and plug in your address to find ISPs that service your home. This is a good way to learn about smaller local providers that you may have overlooked.

New York broadband at a glance

The broadest broadband coverage across New York comes from cable providers -- notably Spectrum and Optimum -- but fiber is expanding in the state. In early 2023, Verizon Fios announced the availability of its multi-gig home internet plan in all five boroughs of New York City. Homes with fiber access are most likely to be in the populous big cities, but the state has been pushing fiber build-outs to smaller communities, so you don’t necessarily have to live in a place with skyscrapers to get fast internet.



How fast is New York broadband?

FCC data paints a rosy picture for internet access in New York by showing that 100% of residential units can access broadband speeds. But let’s look at that a little closer. For the FCC, 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up qualify as broadband. That speed would drive hard-core gamers and heavy internet users up the wall. Satellite internet also figures into the equation, so rural residents may be able to access that speed level via satellite, but it might not be an appealing option thanks to the expense.

The FCC data on gig speeds is a bit less rosy. Only about 21% of residences can get at least 1,000Mbps down and 100Mbps up. Ookla’s speed test averages put New York in eighth place for the fastest median download speeds over fixed broadband among US states. New York’s 214Mbps median download makes for a strong showing. The fastest provider is Verizon, our choice for the best ISP in New York City, thanks to its reliable fiber network. If you’re over in the Buffalo or Rochester areas, check in with Greenlight Networks for fast fiber speeds. Large areas of the Empire State will find their best bet for broadband is through Spectrum. It’s not going to hit fiber’s max speeds, but it covers many places where fiber doesn’t reach.

Internet pricing in New York

A typical starting price for home internet service in New York is around $50. Some ISPs edge in below that, like with Astound Broadband’s sweet 600Mbps deal starting at $40 per month in parts of New York City. Rural residents may be looking at premium prices for satellite, but many of the state’s smaller fiber providers start at $60 per month. That’s much preferable to satellite or fixed wireless if your home has access.

Many residents won’t have much choice in ISP. If you’re stuck with a cable provider you don’t care for, then check into T-Mobile or Verizon home internet as an affordable alternative. Both have plans starting at $50 per month and offer generous savings when bundled with an eligible mobile plan. If you’re locked into a provider that hikes your price, then it’s time to make a little noise and try to negotiate your way back down to a more affordable monthly fee. Here are eight ways to save on your internet bill.

Internet for low-income households in New York

Everyone should have access to affordable internet, no matter their financial circumstances. The federal Affordable Connectivity Program gives eligible households $30 ($70 on tribal lands) off their monthly internet bill. That can mean cheap or free home internet in New York. The state maintains a searchable list of affordable internet options where you’ll find links to providers and plans like Spectrum’s Internet Assist or Frontier’s Lifeline program. It may be easiest to just check in with your ISP about ACP options, whether it’s a special low-cost plan or a discount on a faster plan.

The Future of broadband in New York

New York is working to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved areas, especially in rural parts of the state. That work will get a boost thanks to New York’s nearly $665 million slice of a $42 billion federal investment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program. The money is part of the massive Infrastructure Act.

New York maintains its own broadband map of the state, which highlights areas that are lacking in broadband or that have limited choices. The data shows roughly 130,000 locations are still unserved. Those areas will be a focus for broadband expansion. New York has set a higher bar than the FCC for what it considers high-speed internet. The state is aiming to bring speeds of at least 100Mbps down and 10Mbps up to all residents. Funding is a key component of improving New York’s broadband, but it also takes time and effort. Change won’t be instantaneous, but New Yorkers in areas that have typically been overlooked can look forward to a brighter broadband future.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in New York

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet in New York FAQs

Does New York have good internet? Yes, if you live in the right place. Ookla’s rankings place New York in the top 10 for state fixed broadband speeds. Verizon Fios and its fast speeds help to boost New York into that enviable position. Rural and smaller town residents may not have access to desirable fiber connections, but cable ISP Spectrum is widely available across the state and delivers download speeds up to a gig, making it a decent alternative where fiber is lacking.

Is there fiber internet in New York? You’re most likely to find fiber internet in New York’s metro areas. Verizon Fios is our top-recommended fiber ISP for the state, but it’s not the only one out there. Optimum has some fiber service in New York City and Greenlight Networks is making waves in Buffalo and Rochester. A handful of smaller, regional providers have fiber networks in less populous areas around the state. Check out our chart above of some rural broadband options.