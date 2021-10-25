Vicheslav/Getty

Beds are expensive, but having a decent one can be crucial to maintaining healthy sleep hygiene. The rule of thumb is to replace your mattress about every 10 years, but you may need to replace yours sooner if you find yourself needing a different size mattress, if you're in the middle of a move or if you wake up feeling not quite as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as you used to. Some mattress types also last longer than others.

Whatever your reason for looking for a new mattress, there are a few times of year that you can expect to find the best deals -- and one of them is coming up very soon. By timing your mattress shopping around these sales, you can make the most of your budget.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (or November in general)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (bed in a box, anyone?) are a month away, which means it's a great time to be perusing deals. Starting early is especially important if you have your eye on a specific mattress, just to make sure the mattress brandmaker of that mattress you've had your eye on doesn't run an early sale (which many stores do prior to the crazed shopping that happens around Thanksgiving). Some of CNET's favorite picks, for example, have some sales that are running in October.

We may also be able to gauge sales for mattresses this year based on sales companies ran last year for Black Friday, or earlier in October and November. Last year, Nectar ran a one-day flash sale that made its memory foam mattress under $600, with everything from Nectar 25% off -- a better deal than its actual Black Friday sale.

Looking for a mattress made by Tuft and Needle? Tom's Guide predicts the company will shave prices down by 20% for this year's Black Friday sale, given that the current sale is running at a 15% discount when you buy a bundle set.

To find the best buy, research different mattress types and brands to see which one you'd like, and look at sales the company has run in the past. Chances are the best sales were on or around Black Friday.

Sellwell/Getty Images

Labor day and other holidays

You can find a great deal on a mattress during a holiday weekend, including Labor Day (perhaps especially Labor Day), Memorial Day, President's Day and the Fourth of July. If you buy during one of these holiday specials, you can expect a 10 to 20% discount, Mattress Firm divisional president Jody Putnam told NerdWallet.

Late winter or early spring

Many mattress stores will replace their inventory with newer models around March or April, NerdWallet reported, which is a great time for you to swoop in and ask a store associate if you can buy an old model you've been eyeing.

This is also the time of year when stores need to get rid of their floor models to make way for new. As long as you're OK with the fact other customers also likely gave the mattress a test run by laying on it (though the pandemic may have affected their ability to do so), you could be able to save up to 50% off the price of a mattress this way. Simply ask the store when they plan on replacing their floor models with new inventory.

Some general mattress-buying tips? Don't be afraid to negotiate a lower price and walk away if you feel the price is too high, especially in brick-and-mortar stores where prices may be marked up. It's also important to stick to your guns and not let anyone persuade you into buying mattress accessories that you don't need.

Also, pay attention to the total dollar amount you're saving on a mattress, rather than get swept away by a high percentage-off deal. While a 20% sale on a mattress sounds great, if the mattress costs $2500 and it isn't the bed of your dreams, you might be better off getting a $100 discount (or no real discount) on a $1000 mattress that you like just as well.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.