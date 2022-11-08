Early Black Friday Mattress Deals Save You Hundreds on Nectar, Siena Sleep and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Getting a good night's sleep is important for your overall health. If you're not getting restful sleep, it might be time to upgrade your mattress. With early Black Friday deals rolling out at a ton of retailers, now is a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on new mattresses that may help you sleep more soundly. These deals are available now through Dec. 5.

Siena Sleep You can get $200 off a new mattress purchase from Siena Sleep, with prices starting at just $299. The brand offers a 180-night home trial and a 10-year warranty, as well as free shipping and returns. The Siena Memory Foam Mattress in a standard queen size will run you $499 with this discount.

Awara Right now you can cash in on up to $799 in savings at Awara Sleep. Take $300 off a new mattress purchase and get a bundle of free accessories valued at $499, including a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector. The company has both 10- and 12-inch hybrid mattress options, with prices for a standard queen starting as low as $1,099 during this sale.

Nectar Nectar Sleep has slashed prices by 33% sitewide during its Black Friday sale. With 12-, 13- and 14-inch mattress options, the company gives a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. The memory foam also provides minimal motion transfer. A standard queen starts at just $669 right now. Plus, you can add on an accessories package for just $99. Read our Nectar mattress review.

DreamCloud DreamCloud is marking everything down by 25% as part of its Black Friday sale. Plus, with a new mattress purchase, you'll get a new sheet set, two cooling pillows and a mattress protector all valued at $599 and thrown in absolutely free. Like Nectar, DreamCloud's parent company, you'll also get a 365-night home trial and a lifetime warranty. CNET's McKenzie Dillon said in her review that "People who use all sleeping positions, including side, back, stomach and combination, will like this mattress, as long as you don't want something very soft or very firm," making this a good option for most people. A standard queen starts at $899, though there are premium mattress options available as well, for an additional cost. Read our DreamCloud mattress review.

