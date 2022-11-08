Election Day 2022 Where Do I Vote? Abortion Referendums Twitter vs. Mastodon 'Hey Siri' May Drop 'Hey' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet Black Friday Ad Scans
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test mattresses
Deals

Early Black Friday Mattress Deals Save You Hundreds on Nectar, Siena Sleep and More

Sleep soundly and save big with these early Black Friday mattress deals.
2 min read

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Getting a good night's sleep is important for your overall health. If you're not getting restful sleep, it might be time to upgrade your mattress. With early Black Friday deals rolling out at a ton of retailers, now is a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on new mattresses that may help you sleep more soundly. These deals are available now through Dec. 5. 
Siena Sleep

Siena Sleep

Save $200 off each mattress

You can get $200 off a new mattress purchase from Siena Sleep, with prices starting at just $299. The brand offers a 180-night home trial and a 10-year warranty, as well as free shipping and returns. The Siena Memory Foam Mattress in a standard queen size will run you $499 with this discount. 

See at Siena Sleep
Awara

Awara Sleep

Up to $300 off new mattress purchase and $499 in free accessories

Right now you can cash in on up to $799 in savings at Awara Sleep. Take $300 off a new mattress purchase and get a bundle of free accessories valued at $499, including a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector. The company has both 10- and 12-inch hybrid mattress options, with prices for a standard queen starting as low as $1,099 during this sale.

See at Awara Sleep
Nectar

Nectar Sleep

33% off sitewide

Nectar Sleep has slashed prices by 33% sitewide during its Black Friday sale. With 12-, 13- and 14-inch mattress options, the company gives a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. The memory foam also provides minimal motion transfer. A standard queen starts at just $669 right now. Plus, you can add on an accessories package for just $99. Read our Nectar mattress review.

See at Nectar Sleep
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Sleep

25% off sitewide and free accessories (a $599 value) with mattress purchase

DreamCloud is marking everything down by 25% as part of its Black Friday sale. Plus, with a new mattress purchase, you'll get a new sheet set, two cooling pillows and a mattress protector all valued at $599 and thrown in absolutely free. Like Nectar, DreamCloud's parent company, you'll also get a 365-night home trial and a lifetime warranty. 

CNET's McKenzie Dillon said in her review that "People who use all sleeping positions, including side, back, stomach and combination, will like this mattress, as long as you don't want something very soft or very firm," making this a good option for most people. A standard queen starts at $899, though there are premium mattress options available as well, for an additional cost. Read our DreamCloud mattress review.

See at DreamCloud Sleep

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsgrandparentsfoodiesromanticdadsjewelryteenshometechfitnesstravelerspreteensgamingkids
107 results
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$169 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$299 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$849 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$349 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech