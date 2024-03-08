CNET's Wellness Editors Reveal Their Favorite Sleep Products
Look no further if you're shopping for you're looking to aid your bedtime routine.
You've tried all the breathing exercises, meditations and hacks to get better sleep. Maybe counting sheep isn't cutting it for you.
While this list wasn't curated with special discounts in mind, these products are some of our favorites and have been personally tested and vetted by CNET's wellness editors with deep sleep top of mind.
We've been studying sleep and testing the best sleep products on the market for years, so we know which products you can skip and which are worth investing in. From soothing aromatherapy to sleep-inducing tea, these recommendations were thoughtfully curated to help you get a good night's sleep. Say goodbye to restless nights as our editors help guide you through a dreamy journey.
Wellness editors' go-to sleep essentials
If there's a single item that has helped me get better sleep, it's the sleep mask from Drowsy. Crafted with quality materials and an ergonomic design, this sleep mask blocks out light, helping you create a serene environment that's optimal for rest (blocking out light helps regulate your circadian rhythm and signals to your brain it's time for sleep). Its design contours your face comfortably without applying too much pressure on your eyes. Additionally, it has an adjustable strap that ensures a secured fit and prevents the mask from slipping off while you sleep.
— Nasha Addarich Martinez
Pros:
- Made from 100% silk and the filling is 100% cotton
- Lightweight construction
- Adjustable strap
- Ergonomic design offers maximum comfort
- Machine washable
Cons:
- More expensive than most sleep masks
- The delicate materials require hand-washing
I'm a hot sleeper, and in addition to changing my comforter to something lighter, I also recently changed to a cooling pillow. I now sleep on the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology every night, and I love it. It feels cool to the touch, and even with a pillowcase on it (I use a light, eucalyptus pillowcase) I can feel the cooling sensation on my face. While it won't stay completely cool on one side the entire night, I will just flip it over. I'm also a huge fan of foam pillows, so I like how this foam hybrid pillow helps to keep me cool and supported.
— Caroline Igo
Pros:
- Best for hot sleepers
- Suitable for side, back or combination sleepers
- Cool-to-the-touch feeling
- Four layers of foam, fiber and gel with Snow Technology
- Soft, machine-washable cover
Cons:
- Not for those who don't like foam pillows
- Over $119 for one pillow
I didn't realize how disruptive it was to wake up to an alarm until I started testing sunrise alarm clocks. My bedroom is positioned in the shade, so it's especially dark in the morning. I programmed my Hatch to emit a gradual, warm yellow light for 10 minutes until it reaches its peak brightness and triggers a sound at 7:30 a.m. And rather than an ear-jolting alarm, it produces ocean waves and subtle bird calls sounding like a calming day at the beach.
For the nighttime I have it set on a cozy campfire, and use it in place of ASMR. You can customize your light color, alarm sound, light duration and more through the Hatch Sleep app on your smartphone. Its design also mimics a natural sunrise and sunset and looks great on a bedside table.
— McKenzie Dillon
Pros:
- Customizable light and sound combinations
- Conveniently-sized buttons to activate night mode and shut off alarm
- Can be used at night for ASMR
- Screen dims at night time for ideal darkness
Cons:
- You have to purchase a membership to access the full sound library
- Costs more than other sunrise alarm clocks on the market
Of all the pregnancy pillows I tested, my favorite was the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow. This lightweight cylinder-shaped pillow is filled with microbeads to allow for proper airflow and keep you cool. It's also fully adjustable and can be molded into a U-, C-, L- or I-shape. Because it's moldable, it also gets in the way less if you share a bed, compared to a full body pregnancy pillow.
If you're not into a softer option, this may not be the right fit for you. I found this pillow was the best fit for me and my needs throughout the majority of my pregnancy, but it may be more suitable during the second trimester as your belly grows and needs some support when you sleep on your side.
I liked how this pillow wasn't too big and you could easily maneuver it as you switch sleeping positions throughout the night. I also appreciated how the pillow didn't overheat and remained comfortably cool throughout the night. I even caught my husband napping with it once, so if you're generally a side sleeper you can enjoy this pillow as well.
— Giselle Castro-Sloboda
Pros:
- Easily adjustable
- Cooling
- Takes up little space
Cons:
- Doesn't offer full body support
- May be too soft for some people
I recently tested the Create Your Perfect Comforter from Sleep Number, and when I say I was surprised, I mean it. It's the ideal solution for people who sleep with a furnace for a partner. The concept is simple: two sides of the comforter are connected by a zipper in the middle. Each person gets to pick their weight and fill material. I chose the extra warmth option, and my partner (who sleeps much hotter than me) chose the lightest option.
This blanket solved our blanket tug of war at night. As a bonus, the extra warmth option had a weighted blanket-type effect that helped me relax while drifting off. I've been sleeping much better since I started using the Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Comforter.
— Taylor Leamey
Pros:
- Three weight options: Light, medium and extra warmth
- Down or down alternative fill options
- Machine washable. Gentle cycle, cold water
- Ties on the corner for attaching to a duvet
Cons:
- Not available in twin or full size
- Sides are sold separately, so the cost adds up
- Zipping the two sides together was a little tough at first
As a firm believer in aromatherapy for sleep, the Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser from Neom is the perfect addition to creating the ideal environment for a good night's rest. This compact diffuser creates a soothing and relaxing ambiance by releasing a fine mist of essential oils -- I personally love the gentle lavender, basil and jasmine blend. The diffuser is ultraquiet, ensuring no disrupted sleep, and you can use the timer to customize the duration of the mist. The soft lighting the diffuser emits is the cherry on top for creating a serene atmosphere.
— Nasha Addarich Martinez
Pros:
- Compact size which makes it perfect for traveling
- Customizable timer
- Whisper-quiet function
Cons:
- More expensive than other essential oil diffusers
- Regular replenishment of essential oils is required
I love drinking tea any time of the day, but Sleepytime tea at night might be my favorite. My nightly routine consists of slowly getting ready for bed and sipping on Celestial Seasonsing's Sleepytime Extra tea while watching TV or reading. I enjoy the mild and earthy taste of the tea, but I mostly appreciate how tired it makes me. The tea is made with chamomile, tilia estrella and valerian root -- all natural sleep aids. If you don't like melatonin or are looking for a natural sleep remedy, I recommend this herbal tea.
— Caroline Igo
Pros:
- Affordable and all-natural
- One box contains 20 tea bags
- Ingredients include chamomile, tilia estrella, valerian root, spearmint, lemongrass and hawthorne
- Non-GMO, vegan and vegetarian
- Caffeine-free
Cons:
- Not for those who don't like the taste of tea
- Can't drink it too close to bedtime; you may wake up and need to use the bathroom
If you struggle with insomnia like an estimated 70 million other US adults, the Momentous Sleep Pack may help you get better slumber. I used the pack for 30 days and noted that it helped decrease my sleep latency (the time it takes you to fall asleep), and I didn't wake up with the groggy feeling that melatonin supplements can cause. This sleep supplement includes scientifically backed ingredients that may help promote restful sleep. Some of the noteworthy ingredients include:
Magnesium L-Threonate: A bioavailable type of magnesium that can support brain health
L-Theanine: An amino acid that can help promote relaxation
Apigenin: Can help aid the transition to sleep
The Sleep Pack comes with 30 individually wrapped daily sleep supplements. The cost might be a consideration for many, however, the potential benefits to sleep quality may make it a good investment for some.
It's best to speak with your doctor before taking any new supplements, especially if you're pregnant or taking medication.
— Nasha Addarich Martinez
Pros:
- Scientifically-backed ingredients that may promote better sleep
- Designed to promote better sleep without causing dependency
- No artificial flavors or colors
- Certified gluten free and GMO free
Cons:
- Results may vary from one person to another
- Potential adjustment period to see results