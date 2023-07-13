X
The 8 Best Herbal Teas for Stress and Restful Sleep

Wind down from your day, calm your worried mind or promote sleepiness with these best caffeine-free teas.

Caroline Igo
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Caroline Igo
6 min read
I have never been able to tolerate caffeine -- even a cup of coffee gives me the jitters. If you have anxiety, too, chances are you're able to relate. According to Harvard Medical School, the caffeine from coffee can mimic anxiety symptoms, making any baseline anxiousness even worse.

Tea became my coffee substitute. Herbal and decaffeinated teas are perfect for my body to handle and even ease some of my symptoms. Now I drink a cup of tea in the morning and at night to manage my stress and help me fall asleep. You can too.

This curated list took into account the best brands and selections of teas with ingredients that have been scientifically tested to ease stress and anxiety. I considered customer reviews, price, ingredients and my own experience. Here are the best teas for relaxation and sleepiness. 

Tazo Refresh Mint
Amazon

Tazo Refresh Mint Tea

Best overall tea for anxiety and stress

Ingredients: Peppermint, spearmint and tarrago.

Buddha Teas Passionflower tea
Amazon

Buddha Teas Organic Passionflower Tea

Best tea for insomnia

Ingredients: Organic passionflowe.

Twining's lemon and ginger tea
Amazon

Twinings Lemon and Ginger Tea

Best tea for multiple health benefits

Ingredients: Ginger root, natural lemon and ginger flavors, blackberry leaves, linden, lemon peel and lemon gras.

Yogi Bedtime tea
Amazon

Yogi Bedtime Tea

Best tea for sleep and relaxation

Ingredients: Organic passionflower extract, organic valerian root extract, organic licorice root, organic chamomile flower, organic spearmint leaf, organic skullcap leaf, organic cardamom pod, organic cinnamon bark, organic rose hip, organic lavender flower, organic stevia leaf and organic orange flavor.

Lemon Balm tea
Amazon

US Wellness Naturals Lemon Balm Tea

Best tea for improving mood

Ingredients: Lemon balm cut and sifted

Bigelow chamomile tea
Amazon

Bigelow Cozy Chamomile

Best tea for digestive health

Ingredients: Chamomile flowers

Pukka peace tea
Amazon

Pukka Peace

Best tea for anytime peace

Ingredients: Organic chamomile flower, organic spearmint leaf, organic licorice root, organic lavender flower, organic ashwagandha root and organic hemp seed oil granule.

Pukka Night Time tea
Amazon

Pukka Night Time Berry

Best tea for night time calm

Ingredients: Organic rose hip, organic hibiscus flower, organic chamomile flower, organic lavender flower, organic licorice root, organic ginger root, organic echinacea leaf and root, organic blackcurrant fruit, organic elderberry, organic blueberry flavor, organic valerian root and organic blackcurrant flavor

Teas for anxiety and stress FAQs

How do herbal teas help to reduce stress?

Herbal teas are warm, calming and often enjoyed while sitting down. Teas also have been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) in a randomized double-blind study. Herbal teas also often include ingredients such as chamomile, lemon balm or mint that have been linked to relieving anxiety and stress. 

Is green tea good for stress and anxiety?

One cup of brewed green tea contains about 28 mg of caffeine, while a cup of coffee contains 96 mg. Depending on the amount of caffeine that your body can handle on top of lingering anxiety, this might be enough caffeine to exacerbate symptoms of anxiety. However, some studies have found green tea to ease stress and anxiety. Longer studies need to be done to fully support this claim.

What tea is good for anxiety and depression?

Mint, ginger, lemon balm, chamomile and other teas on this list have shown to help aid anxiety. However, lemon balm, specifically, has been used to ease depression symptoms and studies have shown promising results

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

