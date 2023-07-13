The 8 Best Herbal Teas for Stress and Restful Sleep

Wind down from your day, calm your worried mind or promote sleepiness with these best caffeine-free teas.
I have never been able to tolerate caffeine -- even a cup of coffee gives me the jitters. If you have anxiety, too, chances are you're able to relate. According to Harvard Medical School, the caffeine from coffee can mimic anxiety symptoms, making any baseline anxiousness even worse.
Tea became my coffee substitute. Herbal and decaffeinated teas are perfect for my body to handle and even ease some of my symptoms. Now I drink a cup of tea in the morning and at night to manage my stress and help me fall asleep. You can too.
This curated list took into account the best brands and selections of teas with ingredients that have been scientifically tested to ease stress and anxiety. I considered customer reviews, price, ingredients and my own experience. Here are the best teas for relaxation and sleepiness.
Ingredients: Peppermint, spearmint and tarrago.
Ingredients: Organic passionflowe.
Ingredients: Ginger root, natural lemon and ginger flavors, blackberry leaves, linden, lemon peel and lemon gras.
Ingredients: Organic passionflower extract, organic valerian root extract, organic licorice root, organic chamomile flower, organic spearmint leaf, organic skullcap leaf, organic cardamom pod, organic cinnamon bark, organic rose hip, organic lavender flower, organic stevia leaf and organic orange flavor.
Ingredients: Lemon balm cut and sifted
Ingredients: Chamomile flowers
Ingredients: Organic chamomile flower, organic spearmint leaf, organic licorice root, organic lavender flower, organic ashwagandha root and organic hemp seed oil granule.
Ingredients: Organic rose hip, organic hibiscus flower, organic chamomile flower, organic lavender flower, organic licorice root, organic ginger root, organic echinacea leaf and root, organic blackcurrant fruit, organic elderberry, organic blueberry flavor, organic valerian root and organic blackcurrant flavor
Herbal teas are warm, calming and often enjoyed while sitting down. Teas also have been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) in a randomized double-blind study. Herbal teas also often include ingredients such as chamomile, lemon balm or mint that have been linked to relieving anxiety and stress.
One cup of brewed green tea contains about 28 mg of caffeine, while a cup of coffee contains 96 mg. Depending on the amount of caffeine that your body can handle on top of lingering anxiety, this might be enough caffeine to exacerbate symptoms of anxiety. However, some studies have found green tea to ease stress and anxiety. Longer studies need to be done to fully support this claim.
Mint, ginger, lemon balm, chamomile and other teas on this list have shown to help aid anxiety. However, lemon balm, specifically, has been used to ease depression symptoms and studies have shown promising results.