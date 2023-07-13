The 8 Best Herbal Teas for Stress and Restful Sleep

I have never been able to tolerate caffeine -- even a cup of coffee gives me the jitters. If you have anxiety, too, chances are you're able to relate. According to Harvard Medical School, the caffeine from coffee can mimic anxiety symptoms, making any baseline anxiousness even worse.

Get the most out of Amazon Prime Day 2023 Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is officially here. We’ve scoured thousands of deals to find you the very best that our CNET experts recommend. Whether you’re looking to replace your old TV or laptop or you want some great everyday non-techie gear, we’ve got it right here. And be sure to check out our Prime Day Deals page and Liveblog since some of these deals come and go quickly.

Tea became my coffee substitute. Herbal and decaffeinated teas are perfect for my body to handle and even ease some of my symptoms. Now I drink a cup of tea in the morning and at night to manage my stress and help me fall asleep. You can too.

This curated list took into account the best brands and selections of teas with ingredients that have been scientifically tested to ease stress and anxiety. I considered customer reviews, price, ingredients and my own experience. Here are the best teas for relaxation and sleepiness.

Teas for anxiety and stress FAQs



How do herbal teas help to reduce stress? Herbal teas are warm, calming and often enjoyed while sitting down. Teas also have been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) in a randomized double-blind study. Herbal teas also often include ingredients such as chamomile, lemon balm or mint that have been linked to relieving anxiety and stress.

Is green tea good for stress and anxiety? One cup of brewed green tea contains about 28 mg of caffeine, while a cup of coffee contains 96 mg. Depending on the amount of caffeine that your body can handle on top of lingering anxiety, this might be enough caffeine to exacerbate symptoms of anxiety. However, some studies have found green tea to ease stress and anxiety. Longer studies need to be done to fully support this claim.