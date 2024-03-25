Casper Dream Hybrid Review 2024: Casper's New Most Accommodating Bed

8.0 Casper Dream Hybrid $1,875 at Casper Like Medium firmness profile that should work for most sleepers

Medium firmness profile that should work for most sleepers Accommodating overall feel

Accommodating overall feel Hybrid option Don't like Not ideal for people looking for specialized firmness

Not ideal for people looking for specialized firmness Not ideal for someone seeking a memory foam mattress Product details Type Soft neutral hybrid mattress

Firmness Medium or 5

Trial 100 Nights

Warranty 10 Year

Price $$$

Casper is one of the original bed-in-a-box mattress brands and has updated its mattresses many times over the past six years. In 2024, Casper did a full redesign, introducing five brand-new beds; the new Dream Hybrid is the mattress that most resembles the old Casper line, especially the Casper Original Hybrid. It also has a few more features than the more basic Casper One, which makes the Dream Hybrid a compelling option.

First impressions of the Casper Dream Hybrid mattress

Owen Poole/CNET

I was pretty excited to unbox all of the new Casper beds because of how popular the Casper brand is and the fact that I've always regarded its beds highly. We received all of the Casper beds on a cold day in February, which usually isn't important but we noticed something interesting with these Caspers that's true of all mattresses.

When we removed the Casper Dream Hybrid from the box and the plastic, it looked more misshapen than the average mattress. The Dream has a layer of memory foam in its construction, and memory foam is especially sensitive to changes in temperature and when it's very cold, the foam becomes incredibly firm until it warms up a bit. The Dream Hybrid looked better in comparison to the Casper One and the Casper Snow and Snow Max because the Dream Hybrid doesn't use as much memory foam as the others, and it uses coils.

A mattress being misshapen out of the box is perfectly normal and expected, and even though these Caspers were more misshapen than usual, it only took about a day for them to look normal and firm up.

When I first started testing the Casper Dream Hybrid it felt very familiar in a good way. The other Casper beds in its new line are a departure from the old beds, but the Dream Hybrid is similar to the Casper Original Hybrid with an accommodating firmness and feel that I enjoy.

Video: Casper Dream Hybrid review

Watch me review the Casper Dream Hybrid in this video review.

Construction and feel

Owen Poole/CNET

The Casper Dream Hybrid has four distinct layers and is similar in design to the more affordable Casper One mattress but with a few significant differences.

The bottommost layer of the Casper Dream Hybrid is a two-inch-thick layer of "Casper Core" support foam. Most hybrid features feature a layer of support foam on the bottom like this to provide the coils with a stable foundation. Above this foam layer is a six-inch-thick layer of individually wrapped pocketed coils that functions as the primary support layer of the mattress.

I generally prefer coil beds like the Dream Hybrid for the added bouncy feel, and coils are usually better for support and durability throughout the life of the mattress, but there are plenty of sleepers who prefer foam beds because foam has better motion isolation, is easier to move and is usually more affordable. If you are interested in a foam mattress, then the aforementioned Casper One is the only option available from Casper.

Above the coil layer on the Dream Hybrid is a layer of "Align Memory Foam." This layer functions as a buffer between the main comfort layer and the supportive coil layer below. Above this layer of memory foam is the main comfort layer which is what Casper calls "Breathe Flex Foam."

The top two layers of the Dream Hybrid are essentially the same as on the Casper One mattress, but the feel of the beds is significantly different thanks to the responsive coil layer. It has a soft, neutral and accommodating feel that most sleepers should enjoy, and the Dream Hybrid feels very similar to the old Casper Hybrid. If you're looking for a dense, sink-in memory foam-type feel, the new Casper Snow mattresses have that type of feel as well. For something generally comfortable for pretty much everyone, though, I would recommend the Dream Hybrid.

Zoned support design

Owen Poole/CNET

Previous Casper beds like the Casper Original and the Casper Wave Hybrid were known for featuring a zoned support design. What this means for a mattress is that it is divided into separate sections with varying firmness levels that are meant to promote improved spinal alignment.

This design is more advanced on the Casper Dream Max and the Casper Snow Max, but there is a distinct zoned support layer in the Dream Hybrid. The center third of the "align" memory foam is noticeably firmer than the outer thirds, and when we opened up the mattress, this difference was very apparent.

This difference is less apparent when actually laying on the mattress though, as it is designed to be subtle. I would expect you'll notice the firmness difference when you first begin sleeping on the bed and your body is adjusting to it, but after that this design should help to keep your spine in better alignment and possibly help prevent or alleviate back pain.

Casper Dream Hybrid firmness and sleeper types

Owen Poole/CNET

The Casper Dream Hybrid has the exact same firmness level as the now-discontinued Casper Original Hybrid at a flat medium. This means that the Dream Hybrid will generally be accommodating for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. A medium firmness profile like this works well for combination sleepers and for couples especially.

The Dream Hybrid is the most accommodating choice of the new Casper beds when it comes to firmness. The Dream Max Hybrid is significantly softer and designed for side sleepers, and the Casper One Foam is much firmer for back and stomach sleepers.

Casper Dream Hybrid mattress performance

Owen Poole/CNET

Edge support



The edge support of a mattress refers to how well the perimeter of the bed holds up under pressure. If the edge compresses too much, you can feel like you are going to roll off the mattress, which usually leads to poor sleep.

Fortunately for the Dream Hybrid, the edges are reinforced by the same "Casper Core" support foam found on the bottom layer. The coil layer is actually encased foam around the perimeter and that makes the edge support really solid. I didn't observe any of that roll-off sensation on the Dream Hybrid.

Motion isolation

If you find yourself waking up in the middle of the night because your partner tosses and turns a lot, having a mattress that does a good job of isolating cross-mattress motion is really important.

The Dream Hybrid is overall pretty average in this category. The support layer is pocketed coils, which have almost entirely replaced traditional innersprings in mattress design. These coils do a much better job at isolating motion, so we don't see this being a deal breaker for the vast majority of sleepers. However, if you are a really light sleeper who wakes up easily if your partner tosses and turns, it could happen more on this bed than others, and you might want to opt for a foam mattress.

Temperature regulation

The top layer of foam on the Casper Dream Hybrid is noticeably different from the old Casper models. Before, it was called "Airscape" foam, and I observed that foam to be very breathable thanks to it being perforated. The new "Breath Flex" foam on the Casper Dream Hybrid isn't perforated, but it does have an open-cell design and is light and breathable. Having coils also improves the breathability of the Dream Hybrid in comparison to a foam mattress so we think this bed should sleep solidly temperature neutral.

However, if you do want a bed with active cooling elements Casper's new Snow and Snow Max mattress are noticeably cool to the touch, and we also have a best cooling beds list you can check out.

Casper Dream Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x74 inches $1,495 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,495 Full 54x75 inches $1,745 Queen 60x80 inches $1.88 King 76x80 inches $2,375 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,375

The Casper Dream Hybrid the the second most affordable mattress in the new Casper lineup, only outdone by the Casper One and foam mattresses are usually the more affordable choice in comparison to hybrids. The Dream is competitively priced when compared to other great hybrid beds like the Saatva Classic, Leesa Sapira Hybrid and the WinkBed.

We expect to see discounts on the Casper Dream Hybrid around major holidays like President's Day, Independence Day and Black Friday, so make sure to check out our mattress deals page for the latest pricing and discounts on the Casper Dream Hybrid or any other bed you might be interested in.

Casper Dream Hybrid mattress policies

Free shipping

Casper Dream Hybrid mattress ships right to your door at no extra cost in the contiguous United States inside of a box. Unboxing a mattress is a quick and easy process; we've done it literally hundreds of times, and it's actually fun.

Just remember what I mentioned earlier about beds not always looking "right" out of the box. If that happens to you just remember it is normal and expected for the bed.

100-night trial

Casper offers the usual standard in-home sleep trial of 100 nights. So you get roughly 3 months to really test out the bed to see if it's supportive enough and comfortable enough for you.

Keep in mind that it can take a month or longer for your body to adjust to a new mattress, no matter how well-suited it is to you. So, if you struggle to get a good night's sleep in the first week or two, don't panic. After the first 30 days, is when you could start to get concerned.

Return policy

Casper, despite more brands introducing return fees, still offers completely free returns on all of its mattresses if you choose to return it within the provided trial period.

Returning a mattress is usually pretty easy; you just contact the company, and usually, a group will come by your house to pick up the bed, and then it will often get donated or sometimes resold by a third party.

Warranty

All Casper mattresses are backed by a standard 10-year warranty. If you buy a mattress online, a 10-year warranty is the minimum you should expect.

Final verdict

Owen Poole/CNET

When we first started testing the beds in the new Casper lineup I was pretty surprised by how different the Casper Snow beds and the Casper One mattress were when compared to the old Casper lineup. The Casper Dream Hybrid is not all that different, though, and I think that is a very good thing. It has the same type of soft, neutral and responsive feel that the Casper Original and the Casper Original Hybrid had, and this type of feel is very accommodating, and most sleepers enjoy it.

On Casper's website they call the Casper One the "no-brainer" mattress choice, but I would argue the Dream Hybrid deserves that description more. It has a super accommodating firmness and feel that I think pretty much everyone can enjoy. Plus, it has a zoned support design and is relatively affordable. Anyone looking for a generally comfortable bed with coils should take a look at the Dream Hybrid.

You might like the Casper One mattress if:

You are a combination sleeper

You want a responsive feel

You want a mattress with coils for support

You will be sharing this mattress

You might not like the Casper One mattress if:

You are seeking a specialized firmness profile

You are seeking a foam mattress

You want a classic memory foam feel

You are shopping with a tight budget

Other mattresses from Casper

Casper Snow Hybrid: this mattress is the most interesting new mattress from Casper because it is Casper's first mattress that has a traditional memory foam feel. The top two comfort layers are made of memory foam that is very slow to respond. Like the Dream Hybrid, it also has a zoned-support design, enhanced edge support and a more accommodating firmness profile. This bed is also active cooling, and it should help you sleep a few degrees cooler at night. It will also be a bit more expensive than the Dream Hybrid.

Read more: Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress Review 2024

Casper One Foam: this is the most affordable new mattress from Casper, and it is the only one made entirely of foam layers. It is constructed in a similar way to the Dream Hybrid with the same type of memory foam transition layer and the same "Breathe Flex" foam as the top comfort layer. Despite this, the Casper One is much firmer than the Dream Hybrid, between a medium-firm and a true firm on our scale, and has a dense yet somehow responsive feel, which is not something we usually see. It doesn't have zoned support like the Dream Hybrid but it is also much more affordable.

Read more: Casper One Foam Mattress Review 2024

How does the Casper Dream Hybrid mattress compare to similar mattresses?

Casper Dream Hybrid vs. Leesa Sapira Hybrid

Leesa mattresses have historically been pretty similar to Casper mattresses thanks to having similar design and feel. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is the one that compares most directly to the Casper Dream Hybrid. Both beds have a similar accommodating neutral feel that most sleepers enjoy, and both are similar in terms of firmness profile, with the Sapira being slightly firmer.

The Sapira has more foam layers above the coils and is similar in terms of breathability. The biggest thing the Dream Hybrid has in comparison to the Sapira Hybrid is the zoned support layer, which the Sapira Hybrid doesn't have, and it is slightly more affordable.

Casper Dream Hybrid vs. WinkBed

The WinkBed mattress is one of my all-time favorite hybrid beds, and it is actually the mattress my Mom sleeps on. It is priced similarly to the Casper Dream Hybrid and has a similarly accommodating feel, although it has more of a fluffy, pillow-top feel as opposed to a soft, neutral one. The WinkBed mattress comes in several different firmness options that go from roughly a medium-soft -- which is ideal for side sleepers -- a medium firmness that should work well for most and a model around a medium-firm for back and stomach sleepers.

The biggest thing the Dream Hybrid has over the WinkBed is that zoned support layer.

Casper Dream Hybrid mattress FAQs

Is the mattress cover machine washable? No, the cover on the Casper One does include a zipper, but Casper says never to remove the cover. If the cover gets dirty, it should be spot-cleaned.

Does Casper have free returns? Yes, if you decide to initiate a return within the 100-night trial period, you can get a full refund and return the bed at no extra cost.