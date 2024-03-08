Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: A Fresh Take on a Cooling Memory Foam Bed

Casper is one of the most popular bed-in-a-box brands for a reason. It offers several accommodating mattresses for a wide range of sleepers out there. When I picture a Casper bed, I think of a mattress with a neutral feel that can work for just about anyone -- that is, up until recently.

7.6 Casper Snow Hybrid $2,495 at Casper Like Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support

Responsive coils and foams provide plenty of support Great for people who prefer a dense memory foam feel

Great for people who prefer a dense memory foam feel Zoned support system and cooling features are bonuses

Zoned support system and cooling features are bonuses Ideal for back and stomach sleepers Don't like Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief

Not the best option for side sleepers seeking pressure relief People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

People under 150 pounds might not need the added support Not ideal for people who want a neutral feeling Casper bed Product details Type Dense memory foam hybrid mattress

Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 6

Trial 100 Nights

Warranty 10 Year

Price $$$

This year, the brand took some beds out of circulation and added five new mattresses to its 2024 collection. One of the newcomers to the Casper lineup is the Snow Hybrid. This is now a memory foam option from the brand that offers a fresh perspective on cooling and comfort. In this review, I'll give you the rundown on this new mattress, telling you everything you should know about it, including who it's best for.

First impressions

I unboxed this mattress on a chilly winter's day -- I suppose it was an appropriate time for a bed with a name like the Snow Hybrid. As soon as it got off the delivery truck, I dragged it into my room, took it out of the box, and started ripping off all the plastic packaging.

Since it was so cold outside, I noticed that the bed was a bit misshapen right out of the box -- not to mention solid as a rock. Temperature can sometimes affect how quickly a bed expands after an unboxing, and it's a normal part of the process. I simply gave it a night to sit out on the foundation to warm up and properly inflate.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The next day, it looked right as rain. It looked like the bed pictured on Casper's website, so I took it as a sign it was ready to be tested. I definitely expected this bed to have the same soft neutral foam feel as any other Casper, but upon testing responsiveness, my suspicions proved false.

The bed exhibits a dense memory foam sensation, similar to the flagship Nectar mattress. But when I hopped on this mattress, it was softer and provided a nice amount of pressure relief. The Snow Hybrid feels noticeably cool to the touch, much more so than the average hybrid bed online.

Video: Casper Snow Hybrid mattress review



Watch me review the Casper Snow Hybrid mattress in this video review.

Casper Snow Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

What does the Casper Snow Hybrid feel like?



As I mentioned, this bed feels like a dense memory foam option. It has that slow-to-respond, body-conforming sensation that many prefer to have in their bed. If you enjoy sleeping on Tempur-Pedic beds, you'll likely enjoy the feel of the Casper Snow Hybrid.

Now, memory foam isn't a ubiquitous material; not everyone enjoys the feel these types of beds provide. If you prefer something with more of a soft neutral foam feel, you may want to check out the Dream beds from Casper. Those mattresses have more of your typical Casper feel.

How firm is the Casper Snow Hybrid mattress?

I usually perceive dense memory foam options to be quite firm, but this one is between a medium and a medium-firm on our scale. This means it will work for a variety of sleeper types but be primarily best for back and stomach sleepers.

Keep in mind that firmness is a subjective thing that mainly depends on your size. If you're a big guy like me, you'll probably find beds to be softer than the average Joe. If you're of a more petite build, mattresses can feel firmer comparatively. We rank bed firmness based on the size of an average person within the 180-pound range.

If you want a softer Casper mattress, check out the Snow Max Hybrid or the Dream Max Hybrid. Those beds are soft enough for primary side and combo sleeping. The Dream Hybrid is around a medium for all sleeper types, and the One Foam is now the firmest option at a proper medium-firm.

Casper Snow Hybrid mattress construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Snow is a hybrid bed that has a combination of coils for support and various foams for comfort. It's comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam to provide a foundation for the rest of the mattress.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils. These are encased in a foam border to help out with edge support.

3. Next is a transition layer of Casper's Align memory foam. It's divided into three separate sections and gives the bed a Zoned Support feature to help keep your back properly aligned as you sleep.

4. Resting above this layer are three of Casper's Heat Delete bands, which run horizontally across the mattress to help draw away your bodily heat at night.

5. Then you have the bed's main comfort layer of Soothe memory foam, which is coated with a phase change material to also help regulate sleeping temperature.

6. The bed is wrapped up in a cool-to-the-touch cover, which is noticeably chilly -- it really puts the "snow" in the name Snow Hybrid.

Casper Snow Hybrid mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation



This refers to how well a bed absorbs cross-mattress movement. If you find yourself waking your partner up with the slightest sleeping adjustments, you'll want something that deadens that motion while you both sleep.

Luckily, this bed isolates motion quite well. Since memory foam mattresses perform the best in this category, we don't anticipate your nightly movements transferring through this bed that much. I doubt that you or your partner will be jostled awake on this mattress. If you're jumping on the bed at midnight, though -- that's a different story.

Edge-to-edge support

The foam border that encases the pocketed coils on the bottom does increase this bed's edge support, but not by much. I'd say the bed performs average in terms of edge support. I think if the coils were reinforced along the edges, it would have even better edge support.

However, the bed's perimeter is sturdy enough to handle lots of weight along the edges. If your partner unknowingly hogs the mattress, the coast should be clear for you here.

Temperature

Out of all the new Casper beds, I'd consider these Snow options to provide the most amount of active cooling advantage. All the added cooling features noticeably affect how cool this bed sleeps, so I think it's a great option for especially hot sleepers. I can see it even making the cut for our Best Cooling Mattress list in the future.

Keep in mind here that, much like firmness, sleeping temperature is also a subjective thing. It varies on a case-by-case basis and often depends on exterior factors rather than the mattress itself. If you outfit the bed with a jersey sheet set and a heavy comforter, the bed could sleep closer to temperature neutral. Stand-alone, though, the Casper Snow Hybrid is cool -- no pun intended.

Durability

A quality hybrid bed such as this can last for a number of years, sometimes even over a decade. We've found that coil beds generally last longer than those that have dense support foam. Foam layers can degrade faster over time as you lie on them night after night, whereas coils retain their shape more since they're made of metal. Since the Snow hybrid is a hybrid mattress, it'll likely last you for the next seven to 10 years, if not longer.

Off-gassing

There's no getting around it; sometimes, your brand-new bed has an off-putting odor right out of the box. Like other products that ship to you in a box, oftentimes, there's a factory smell. Don't worry, though: Nothing is wrong with your new mattress. It's commonly referred to as off-gassing, and it's a normal part of the bed-in-a-box process. If there's a smell, it should go away after a couple of nights.

Who is the Casper Snow Hybrid mattress best for?

Though this mattress could work for all body types, including heavier people, it might not be right for everyone. Since memory foam itself is a divisive material, it will probably appeal to a select group of sleepers out there. Here's who we think this mattress is best for.

Sleeping position

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Any sleeper type can get by on a bed between a medium and a medium-firm, but this slightly firmer profile is best for supporting primary back and stomach sleeping. If you're more of a side sleeper, it might not provide enough pressure relief for your shoulders and hips. And if you're not a fan of memory foam, consider a different Casper bed altogether.

If you like memory foam but want a softer version of the mattress for side sleepers, look into the Snow Max Hybrid. The Casper Dream Hybrid is now the brand's most accommodating option in terms of firmness and feel. It's around a proper medium and has a soft neutral hybrid feel. The softer version of this bed is the Dream Max Hybrid, one of the comfiest Casper beds nowadays for side sleepers.

Body type

Being a hybrid mattress, this bed is supportive enough to handle all body types. This includes much heavier people. I'm a bigger person, around 250 pounds, and I find this bed plenty supportive for my weight range.

If you're a smaller-sized person, it'll also provide plenty of support for your body type, but it could be overkill. You could benefit from sleeping on an all-foam mattress like the Casper One Foam. Not to mention, you'd be saving a lot more money.

Casper Snow Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,875 Full 54x75 inches $2,375 Queen 60x80 inches $2,495 King 76x80 inches $3,125 Cal King 72x84 inches $3,125

Speaking of money, you'll be spending a pretty penny on the Snow Hybrid, as it's one of the most premium Casper beds. However, considering the level of quality put into the bed, like its Zoned Support and cooling features, I'd say it's reasonably priced.

After you apply a discount, you can currently pick up a queen size for just shy of two grand. Though that's on the more expensive side, it could be worth it for especially hot sleepers who have nightly back pain. Pricing does change often for online beds, and Casper usually discounts its beds around major holidays.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Casper also backs its beds with the standard policies for the online space. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not like it within that time frame, you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

It's interesting to see that Casper put out this dense memory foam option. I think it's a comfortable mattress, but who exactly will benefit the most from it?

Well, you have to prefer the feel of a memory foam bed, and if you're a back or stomach sleeper, even better. If you also want a targeted Zoned Support system in your bed with a ton of cooling advantages for hot sleepers, I can't see many folks going wrong here either.

Overall, I can see many sleepers enjoying their time on this mattress. Anything over two grand is expensive for a queen size bed, but the Casper Snow Hybrid is still a cheaper alternative to the Tempur-pedic Breeze beds, which can get pricey.

You might like the Casper Snow Hybrid mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid mattress

You're a primary back or stomach sleeper

You like a bed with a dense memory foam feel

You want an active cooling bed with Zoned Support

You might not like the Casper Snow Hybrid bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a smaller-sized person who doesn't need extra support

You want a soft mattress for strict side sleeping

You're looking for a more affordable option

Other mattresses from Casper

There are many other beds to consider in Casper's new 2024 line. The upgraded version of the Snow Hybrid is the Snow Max Hybrid; it's a more pressure-relieving option with enhanced comfort for side sleepers. It also has active cooling and Zoned Support features.

The Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress. Owen Poole/CNET

If you don't like memory foam and prefer neutral-feeling beds, the Dream collection from Casper is worth your consideration. The Dream Hybrid has a neutral hybrid feel and is around a medium on our scale. The Dream Max Hybrid is the softer version of this bed for side sleepers, with an enhanced Zoned Support system.

The One Foam is now Casper's most affordable all-foam offering. If you're just looking for a foam bed with a neutral feel, consider this one. It's a much firmer style of mattress, around a medium-firm, so it'll work best for back and stomach sleepers who want a firm bed.

How does the Casper Snow Hybrid compare to other mattresses?

Casper Snow Hybrid vs. Casper Snow Max Hybrid

The Casper Snow Max Hybrid mattress. Jonathan Gomez/CNET

These are Casper's newest memory foam mattresses. They have lots of similarities in the way of support systems and cooling, but the Snow Max has the most between the two -- hence the name. Its Zoned Support system is designed to be more targeted, and it has more cooling capability than the Snow Hybrid. It's also designed to be on the softer side to suit the needs of side sleepers.

When it comes to price, the Snow Hybrid is the more affordable option. You'll have to spend quite a bit more for the Snow Max, but it may be worth it if you're a primary side sleeper looking for a cooling bed with tons of support.

Casper Snow Hybrid vs. Nectar Premier Copper

The Nectar Premier Copper mattress. Dillon Payne/CNET

These are both more premium options from Casper and Nectar. Both are designed to be cooling options with memory foam feels, and they're each between a medium and a medium firm on our scale.

Between the two, the Snow Hybrid has the most amount of cooling advantage. The copper-infused design elements in the Nectar Premier Copper help it sleep temperature neutral, while the Snow is more of an active cooling bed. The Casper Snow Hybrid also has a more apparent Zoned Support design compared to the Premier Copper.

The Nectar Premier Copper has a more responsive memory foam feel compared to the Casper Snow Hybrid, which is denser. You have a choice between two different support options with the Nectar Premier Copper, and it's also much more affordable than the Casper Snow Hybrid.

Casper Snow Hybrid mattress FAQs

What is Casper's snow technology? Casper has advertised its beds as especially cool thanks to its use of the proprietary Snow Technology. In the past, you could buy the Wave and Nova mattresses from the brand with a "Snow" upgrade, helping them sleep cooler than the standard models. It's basically a cooling system that's proprietary to Casper. It's a combination of the Heat Delete bands that run widthwise along the bed, the phase-change material coated on the memory foam, and the cooling cover on top. These three features combine to make up the Snow Technology from Casper. Casper claims it can help you sleep around 5 degrees cooler than the flagship One Foam bed.

What is Zoned Support? Zoned support is a support system within a mattress to help keep your back in a neutral alignment while you sleep. Zoned support is found within the transitional layer of memory foam of the Casper Snow Hybrid. This layer is divided into three sections, where the middle is firmer than the outer two. This gives you support under your lower back where you need it and pressure relief to the other areas of your body. If you have chronic back pain, this isn't a bad feature to have in your next bed.

How long do hybrid beds last? Mattresses that use coils for support are generally more durable than all-foam beds over time. This is just because a chunk of dense support foam can degrade in the long run faster than a supportive layer of steel coils. The average lifespan of a mattress is usually within seven to 10 years. Hybrid beds often last much longer than that. Considering the Casper Snow is a quality-made hybrid bed, I'd say it'll last you for several years to come.



