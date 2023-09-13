Nest Sparrow Mattress Review: Best Hybrid Mattress? 6:57 Watch Now

Sep 13, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: The Sparrow Hybrid Mattress from Nest Bedding is easily their most popular mattress option, but is it the right mattress option for you? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a CNET and we have our solar review of the Sparrow Hybrid Mattress from Nest bedding. This thing has gone through a couple of name changes over the years, but the value proposition is basically the same. It's a super luxurious pillow top mattress. I think a lot of people are going to like. We're going to talk [00:00:30] about everything you need to know about it, like what it's actually made of, what it's going to feel like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who should pick one up for themselves. That sounds good, and you find this video helpful, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there's going to be a lot of info in the description as always to help you with your online mattress search, so be sure to take a look. Speaker 1: Let's just briefly go over the policies for this mattress. We're going to throw 'em up on screen so you can read them. There'll be more info about them down below in the description. They go well above and beyond the usual online mattress standard when it comes to the trial period and the warranty. And there is one other policy thing I should mention that is unique to Nest bedding as a brand. Several [00:01:00] of their beds, top comfort layers are completely removable very easily in fact, and they have a thing called the lifetime Renewal Exchange Program, which means after you buy the mattress, even after the trial period is over, you can replace this comfort foam either to firm up the mattress or make it softer or just after many, many years and the mattress foam has started to degrade a little bit. I wouldn't worry too much about the mattress foam degrading over time, but if you have this thing for 15, 20 years and that foam starts sag a little bit, you should be able to get [00:01:30] a new one shipped out to at no extra cost to extend the life of the mattress. Speaker 1: Now, most of the time this comes free with a mattress purchase, but they do have a price for this two $50 on their website. So maybe if you buy this thing, it won't come with the mattress and you have to buy it separately. I think it's probably worth it for the extra two $50, but I think most of the time it will come with the mattress, especially for the sparrow. So pretty unique feature from Nest bedding. Let's move on to the more important stuff now, like what the Sparrow hybrid is actually made of, and it's [00:02:00] going to feel like for you sleep on a nightly basis. So as you might've guessed with the name hybrid, this bed features coils as its main support base as opposed to foam coils provide you with some advantages and one or two disadvantages over foam. Namely they add some extra bounce to your mattress. Speaker 1: They generally have improved airflow and they are going to be more durable and supportive over the long-term, especially for heavier body types. We pretty much always recommend if you're a little heavier, like 220 pounds or more to get a coil mattress because they'll provide you with that long-term support and durability. I actually tried sleeping on [00:02:30] a soft all foam mattress pretty recently and it turns out I needed a bed with coils or just one that had more support. So just keep that in mind when you're shopping for your next mattress. And then right above those coils, you're going to have a layer of pretty high density foam. This is here for added support and to really make sure you don't necessarily feel the coils that much, you just feel the support from the coils, not the coils themselves. Then right above that, you're going to have the main comfort layer of the sparrow hybrid, that removable layer I mentioned, and this is a pretty thick layer of what they call energetics [00:03:00] foam. Speaker 1: This stuff strikes a really nice balance between pressure leaf support and responsiveness. It is not going to provide you with any of that sort of body conforming sink in slow to respond quality of a traditional memory foam. It's just a nice soft neutral foam that I think a lot of people are going to enjoy unless you're specifically seeking out more of a memory foam feel in your next mattress. And speaking of memory foam, this quilted cover on the Sparrow hybrid does feature a little bit of memory foam for some added pressure relief, but the main comfort layer you're going to be feeling is that energetic foam I just [00:03:30] mentioned. So all the construction of the Sparrow hybrid adds up to give it more of a responsive pillow top feel that I think a lot of people are going to really, really like. It's very accommodating. Speaker 1: I can't imagine a lot of people will lay down on and find it uncomfortable. It might not be precisely what you're looking for, especially if you want something more memory foamy like a nectar Tempur-pedic, but it's really hard to go wrong with a nice fluffy pillow top mattress. And this fits that bill perfectly. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now, and you have three different options to choose from. With the Nest Sparrow Hybrid, [00:04:00] you have a plush model, a medium, and a firm. Now in our testing we found that plush model to be incredibly soft, like even maybe a little bit softer than a medium soft, which is generally the softest type of bed that we test. So I would say the plush model is very specialized for someone looking for maximum pressure relief or someone who maybe has some kind of health condition like fibromyalgia and is looking for the softest mattress they can find the medium model we actually found to be slightly softer than a medium. Speaker 1: [00:04:30] So it's going to be a really nice option for most side sleepers. I would tell most people to steer clear of that plush model. Even if you're looking for something soft, I think the medium will work pretty well for you. And then the firm model is going to be closer to that medium firm, which is a great option for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. Having all these firm options available is quite nice. I think I would've preferred the plush model to be a bit firmer along with the medium model, but I think everyone should be able to find a model that works well for them. And another pretty unique thing Nest bedding offers [00:05:00] with this mattress that we don't really see with other brands is the ability to get it split firmness in a king or a cow king. If you are in a couple and you have some really, really different sleeping preferences that you can't really compromise on, you can actually get one side in the plush model, then another side in the firm model or really any combination you choose. Speaker 1: So that's a pretty nice option because most of the time if you are looking for vastly different types of sleeping experiences in a couple, you have to get two twin xls and push them together, which generally works just [00:05:30] fine, but you wind up with a tiny gap in the middle, which some people don't really like all that much. So having the split firmness internally is pretty cool. Again, this is only available on the King or the Cal King models. Let's move over and start talking about price now. And this mattress is fairly expensive. There are much more affordable options out there, but when you compare it to other more luxurious pillow top mattresses like soba wink bed or Helix Luxe, it does compare pretty favorably. So you're looking at around $100 for the M S R P on a queen size Nest Sparrow Hybrid [00:06:00] Nest is a brand that offers discounts pretty much year round once you factor NSAID discounts. Speaker 1: This is as we're recording this video, you're looking at about $1,800 for a queen size Sparrow hybrid, which when you compare it to the beds I just mentioned, it's pretty much in that same realm, give or take a hundred bucks or two. Again, not the most affordable, but not the most expensive either. And that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the Sparrow hybrid for themselves? And I think that's a very wide range of people. I think this bed is super accommodating with its feel and it has all those firmness options and it's even more customizable with firmness for couples because you have [00:06:30] those split models with that lifetime renewal exchange program. So if you're looking for just a luxurious pillow top mattress that's very accommodating, you're able to pick and choose your firmest level and you have a decent amount of money to spend on a bed. I think you'll probably really like the Sparrow hybrid. But let's know what you think. I stumbled on the comment section. We'll look, get your thoughts and if you need any more info, tons of stuff in the description including discounts, so I'm sure to take a look.