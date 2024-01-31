Best Mattress for Stomach Sleepers with Back Pain of 2024

It’s widely accepted that sleeping on your stomach can cause neck, back and hip pain. But if you’re like me and just can’t seem to break the habit, you’ve come to the right place.

Stomach sleepers need extra support from their bed to make sure their torso doesn’t sink too far in and aggravate the back. If you’re a stomach sleeper who already has back pain, you have to be even more selective about which mattress you choose.

Our team of mattress experts have tested, rolled around on and cut open dozens of mattresses, so we know what it takes to earn the title of best mattress for every category. Read on to see which ones made our list.

What’s the best overall mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain?

Our team of sleep experts has tested a ton of mattresses, many of which are great for people who live with back pain. When selecting beds for this list, we considered firmer options or ones with enough support to give stomach sleepers what they need and ease back pain.

The best mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain is the Casper Wave Hybrid. It’s a premium mattress with robust construction under the hood that will ease an achy back. If our praise isn’t enough for you, you’ll be happy to know that the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

Best mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain

Best mattresses for stomach sleepers with back pain

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Best overall mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Casper Wave Hybrid Type Neutral hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress: Of all the beds we’ve tested, the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is the best for stomach sleepers with back pain. It’s a high-quality mattress with a neutral foam feel that will be a safe bet for anyone. You don’t have to worry about any funky feel like Purple or the dense foam of Tempur-Pedic. Casper is widely accommodating. Generally, we recommend mattresses on the firmer side for stomach sleepers. While the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is only a medium on our scale, it still stands out because of its sophisticated zoned support design that offers extra support. It’s actually the most advanced zoned support design we have seen in a mattress. The zoned support construction is made of layers of foam with cutouts and contours that are different firmnesses across the bed's surface. You’ll have the firmest area under your back for added support, and it will be slightly softer at the head and foot of the bed. Unfortunately, this Casper Wave is expensive. The good news is that you can cash in on mattress sales, which will drop the price. Our experts say you can pay around $2,800 for a Casper Wave Hybrid mattress. For more on this bed, read our Casper Wave Hybrid review. Pros: Most advanced Zoned Support system we’ve seen

Great at isolation motion thanks to foam layers

Medium firmness is excellent for men and women stomach sleepers Cons: Expensive Casper Wave Hybrid $3,095 at Amazon

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Best memory foam mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Nectar Type Memory foam mattress Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 6 Trial 365 nights Warranty Forever warranty Price $ Why we chose the Nectar mattress: Memory foam mattresses for stomach sleepers are a good choice if you like your bed to mold and conform to the curves of your body. The Nectar mattress is our top memory foam recommendation for stomach sleepers with back pain. This affordable mattress is medium to medium-firm (or 6) on our scale, making it a good choice for stomach sleepers who want a balance of support and pressure relief. However, I only recommend this mattress if you like the feel of dense memory foam. The Nectar mattress is the definition of memory foam. You slowly sink in until it surrounds you in a comfy memory foam cocoon. Thankfully, it is firm enough that stomach sleepers will get enough support to keep the spine aligned and back pain at bay. The Nectar mattress is available in a hybrid and all-foam version. I recommend the hybrid for people who are 250 lbs or more. You’ll get the same dense memory foam feel with either construction. Nectar is also highly affordable, so it’s a great budget choice. To learn more about this mattress, check out our Nectar mattress review. Pros: Great price for the quality

Ultimate memory foam feel

Firm enough for stomach sleepers Cons: People over 230 pounds should go with the hybrid option

Memory foam might be hard to move around on Nectar Memory Foam $699 at Nectar

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Best pillow top mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Saatva Classic Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: 9/10 or firm Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Saatva Classic mattress: If you prefer the feeling of a pillow top over memory foam, then you’ll like the Saatva Classic mattress. It’s a high-quality, luxury mattress that offers a ton of support with unique, back-to-back coil layers. Saatva reminds me of a fancy hotel mattress. It’s a sturdy and reliable bed with a bouncy and responsive feel topped with a fluffy pillow top. The Saatva classic mattress is available in three firmness options: plush soft (medium or 5), luxury firm (medium-firm or 7) and firm (firm or 9). I recommend that the average stomach sleeper with back pain go with the Luxury Firm option. The firm option is one of the firmest beds you can buy. I wouldn’t recommend it to the average person, especially women who sleep flat on their stomachs. Saatva is on the expensive side, at $1,995 for a queen size. But few beds can match the quality and luxury of the Saatva mattress. For more on this mattress, check out our Saatva mattress review. Pros: Super supportive with dual-layer innerspring

Great for heavy sleepers who want extra support

Luxury Firm option is perfect for stomach sleepers with back pain Cons: Expensive

May be too firm for petite body types

Potentially too firm for some people Saatva Classic Handmade to order with latex foam

Three firmness options

180-night trial period $1,995 at Saatva * Pricing based on Queen model

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Why we chose the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: Helix Dusk Luxe Why we chose the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: The Dusk Luxe mattress is one of the most accommodating mattresses of the 18-bed lineup from Helix Sleep. It feels like a comfy, pillow-top bed that you would find in a hotel. Just about any sleeper is going to find it comfortable. The zoned support coil construction makes this bed a good option for stomach sleepers with back pain. When you lie down on it, you’ll feel that zoned support design for added support, but the neutral foam layers ensure it’s comfortable. It falls at about a medium to medium-firm, or 6 on our firmness scale. So, it’s not the firmest bed you’ll find, but it still has plenty of support to ease your back pain. To learn more about this mattress, check out our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review. Pros: Zoned support design is good for back pain

Comfortable pillow top feel

You can add a cooling cover Cons: Only one firmness option

On the pricey side Helix Dusk Luxe (new) 2,374 at Helix Sleep

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Best soft mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Leesa Legend Type Poly foam hybrid mattress Firmness 5 or medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price Scale $$$ Why we chose the Leesa Legend mattress: If you’re a stomach sleeper who likes a soft mattress, then you’ll probably like the Leesa Legend. We rated it between a medium and medium soft (or 4 on our scale). I see it being a good option for women stomach sleepers who have found that firm mattresses can be painful across the chest. The Leesa Legend mattress has a two-coil layer construction, meaning it will be more supportive and durable than the average soft mattress. Dual coil layers aren’t common in the mattress industry, giving this bed a significant leg up. Despite having more coils than most, you can’t feel them lying on the Leesa Legend mattress. The neutral foam layers give you plenty of pressure relief without trapping you in. To learn more about this bed, check out our Leesa Legend mattress review. Pros: It’s a softer bed but still supportive

Dual-layer coils

Neutral foam feel Cons: Not a budget choice

Too soft for some sleepers Leesa Legend Remarkable edge support and low motion transfer

Wool and cotton cover Save up to $700 + 2 free pillows 2,599 at Leesa

Best firm mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain Plank Luxe Type Flippable hybrid mattress Firmness 2 firmness levels |Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: Firm or 10 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Why we chose the Plank Luxe mattress: Stomach sleepers with back pain who like firm mattresses will like the Plank Luxe mattress. The name alone is a good indication of just how firm the Plank Luxe mattress is. My favorite thing about the Plank Luxe mattress is its flippable design. This allows you to choose your firmness level, but don’t worry, both sides are very firm. There’s a firm (medium-firm or 7) and extra firm (medium-firm to firm, or 8) side. Both are great for stomach sleepers with back pain, though which one you choose comes to preference. The hybrid construction makes it more supportive and durable than an all-foam mattress. The Plank Luxe mattress is also a great budget pick, with a queen costing $1,532 before sale. Though, you’ll be able to get it around $1,000 if you time it right. You can also add a cooling cover if you’re a hot sleeper. Pros: Backed by the American Chiropractic Association

Flippable design with two firm sides

Additional cooling cover available Cons: With sales, it’s a good budget option The Plank Firm Luxe from Brooklyn Bedding 25% Off Sitewide with code: CNET25 $937 at Brooklyn Bedding

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Best hybrid mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain WinkBed Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Softer: Medium-soft or 3 | Luxury firm: Medium or 5 | Firmer: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the WinkBed mattress: The WinkBed mattress is a high-quality, hotel-style mattress with a big punch. With a mix of coils, foam layers and soft pillow top, it’s easily my choice for the best hybrid mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain. It’s got the support that stomach sleepers need, with a dominating pillow-top feel that offers plenty of comfort. When I think of WinkBed, I think of the classic innerspring style but made better by the super comfy pillow top and layers of foam. One of the best parts of the flagship WinkBed mattress is the fact that you get to choose between four firmness options: softer (medium-soft or 3), luxury firm (medium or 5), firm (medium-firm or 7) and plus (firm or 8 to 9). Stomach sleepers with back pain likely want to stick to the firmer options, but I always appreciate a bed that allows people to personalize their firmness to their preference. The WinkBed mattress isn’t what I’d consider a budget pick at $1,500 before sales, but this bed is an excellent value compared to other beds out there. Thankfully, mattresses are nearly always on sale, so you can save a few hundred if you watch the price. For more on this bed, read our WinkBed review. Pros: Super comfy pillow top

Hotel luxury style that’s fairly affordable

Suitable for any body type Cons: Not a true budget pick The WinkBed $1,499 at WinkBeds

Compare the best mattresses for stomach sleepers with back pain undefined Mattress Mattress Type Price (Queen MSRP) Sleep trial Warranty Casper Wave Hybrid Hybrid $3,095 100 nights 10-year warranty Nectar Memory foam $1,099 365 nights Forever warranty Saatva Classic Hybrid $1,995 365 nights Lifetime warranty Leesa Legend Hybrid $2,599 100 nights 10-year limited warranty Plank Luxe Hybrid $1,532 120 nights 10-year warranty WinkBed Hybrid $1,799 120 nights Lifetime warranty

Other mattresses we’ve tested

Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress: The Signature hybrid mattress from Brooklyn Bedding is a dependable and durable bed with three different firmness options. Stomach sleepers should stick with the firmer options to ensure they get enough support. It’s also one of the best value mattresses you can get.

Loom & Leaf mattress: From Saatva, the Loom & Leaf mattress is a good choice for memory foam lovers who like the cooling benefits of gel foam. Either firmness option of this bed -- relaxed firm and firm -- will give stomach sleepers all they need.

How we tested the best mattresses

The CNET sleep team has collectively tested over 200 mattresses. This extensive industry expertise has allowed us to establish methodologies to test and assess each mattress. It also means that when we chose which beds would be featured on this best mattress for stomach sleepers with back pain list, we were intentional about considering this group’s needs.

When we assess each mattress, we rank it on how it feels, how firm it is and how it performs in the key categories for the list we’re putting together. The performance of a mattress includes motion isolation, edge support and temperature regulation. We also pay close attention to what the bed is made of to hypothesize how long it will last and who is best off buying it.

Find out more about our mattress testing process.

Things to consider when shopping for a mattress for back pain as a stomach sleeper

Choosing your next mattress can be a long process. From sorting through the dozens of options and recommendations across the internet, it can be a lot. That’s why thinking about your next bed through your needs and desires is essential. Just because most stomach sleepers need a firm mattress, you should consider how firm you like your mattress before buying. You may want something slightly softer than others.

Keep these key factors in mind to narrow your search and find the best mattress.

Source of your back pain

Before shopping for a mattress for back pain, you should figure out the source of your back pain. There is a chance it’s your old, sagging mattress that’s causing the pain. But if it’s something else, you should know before buying a new bed.

Your body needs

Considering anatomical differences, men and women who sleep on their stomachs need to consider distinct mattress factors. We recommend stomach sleepers choose firmer mattresses to keep the spine in a neutral position at night. While this is true, there is some nuance that women have to pay attention to when shopping for their next bed.

If you sleep flat on your stomach as a woman, you may want to stay away from the firmest options out there to avoid pain across the chest. Or you can opt for a memory foam mattress that contours to the shape of your body better. It all comes down to what’s comfortable for you.

Your body type

How much you weigh does influence which bed you should get because it determines how you experience a mattress. Heavier people (over 230 pounds) will put the most pressure on a mattress, making it feel softer. The inverse applies to petite body types (under 150 pounds); mattresses will feel firmer.

Your body type will also help you determine what kind of mattress you should get. We always recommend that heavier body types opt for a hybrid mattress. There are plenty of good all-foam mattresses you can probably get by just fine on, but hybrid mattresses are more durable and supportive in the long run.

Your budget

Your budget is the final and arguably most important factor to consider when looking for a mattress for a stomach sleeper with back pain. Mattresses are a big investment, one that you don’t make that often.

The average online mattress costs between $850 and $1,200. However, there are options for every budget from under $300 to well over $2,000.