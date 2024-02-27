Best Hypoallergenic Mattress for 2024

Did you know your mattress may house up to 10 million microscopic dust mites? Dust mites are drawn to warm and humid environments -- unfortunately, this includes your bed. The older your mattress and pillows are, the more creepy crawlies there are lurking beneath the covers. Pretty gross, right?

Many bed manufacturers are now making mattresses with hypoallergenic materials. Most of these mattresses are comprised of latex foam, which is naturally derived from the sap of rubber trees and free of chemicals. Generally, latex foam is durable, bouncy and responsive, springing back into shape faster than traditional memory foam. It also tends to be more temperature-neutral than memory foam. We can't guarantee they will solve all your allergy issues, but the beds listed below can help reduce your exposure to allergens and allow you to sleep better.

What is the best overall hypoallergenic mattress?

After testing hundreds of mattresses, my team and I narrowed down our top picks for the best hypoallergenic beds on the market. Coming in at number one is the Natural Escape from My Green Mattress. This bed takes the crown for best overall hypoallergenic mattress as it was specifically designed with allergens in mind and offers a widely accommodating firmness profile.

Best hypoallergenic mattresses of 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

My Green Mattress My Green Mattress Natural Escape Best overall hypoallergenic mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium-firm or 7 out of 10 Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Natural Escape mattress: If you have allergies or sensitivities, you can rest easy knowing this mattress is hypoallergenic and completely free of harmful chemicals or toxins. Handcrafted with natural and eco-friendly materials in their family-owned factory, this bed has earned My Green Mattress the top organic certifications in the mattress industry. The Natural Escape consists of high-quality organic and sustainably sourced materials such as GOTS-certified wool and cotton -- textiles that naturally wick moisture and prevent the buildup of allergens. It also features three inches of 100% all-natural Dunlop latex, which is antibacterial and resistant to mold and mildew. This comfortable hybrid mattress boasts over 1,400 pocketed coils in its responsive innerspring system, providing durability and enhanced support for all body types. Thanks to its medium-firm profile, the Natural Escape accommodates most sleeping positions, including stomach, back and combination. Side sleepers can get away with this mattress, especially if they’re on the heavier side. Petite side sleepers wanting a softer feel should consider adding the plush organic latex mattress topper for additional contouring comfort. Pros: Hypoallergenic and toxin-free

Its firmness level accommodates all body types and most sleeping positions

Excellent edge support

Seven-zone lumbar support system provides enhanced durability Cons: Motion isolation is not great

Might be too firm for strict side sleepers

A little expensive for budget shoppers My Green Mattress Natural Escape $1,699 at My Green Mattress

Jonathan Gomez/CNET WinkBeds EcoCloud Best hypoallergenic mattress for side sleepers Type Latex foam hybrid mattress Firmness Medium or 5 Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Why we chose the WinkBeds EcoCloud mattress: This bed lands around a medium on the firmness scale, making it one of the softest latex beds available and an excellent option for side and combination sleepers. You can feel it conform around your body and begin to relieve pressure from the shoulders and hips as soon as you lay down. WinkBeds says this is “one of the healthiest mattresses on the market” and we’d agree. This bed is mold and dust-mite-resistant, non-toxic and made without formaldehyde or other harmful chemicals. The 4-inch comfort layer of buoyant Talalay Latex is naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic -- and thanks to its open-cell structure, Talalay has a natural springiness that makes it super responsive, breathable and comfortable. The soft quilt cover on top of the EcoCloud hybrid mattress is comprised of 100% organic cotton and sustainable New Zealand wool, which wick moisture and help keep you clean and dry. This bed is a dream for side and combination sleepers who are sensitive to allergens. Read more in our WinkBeds mattress review. Pros: Extremely accommodating latex bed

Pressure relieving for the shoulders and hips

Made of highly durable material

Ideal for environmentally conscious sleepers

Lifetime warranty Cons: May be too soft for heavier stomach and back sleepers

On the expensive side WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid $1,999 at WinkBeds

Brentwood Home Brentwood Home Oceano Best hypoallergenic mattress with a pillow top feel Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 or medium-soft Trial 365 nights Warranty 25-year limited warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Brentwood Home Oceano mattress: The Oceano is Brentwood Home's most popular luxury hybrid mattress for good reason. This 14" tall bed boasts innovative materials such as GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, CertiPUR-US-certified cooling gel memory foam with BioFoam and plant-based Tencel fibers from eucalyptus trees. These natural materials prevent allergens from building up, helping you sleep more comfortably. This hypoallergenic mattress has a medium-soft to medium ranking on the firmness scale and is topped with a soft, cloud-like pillow top cover. Cozy up on this bed, and you'll feel the gel memory foam slowly mold around your body while providing comfort and pressure relief -- making it another excellent option for side and combination sleepers. The Oceano has two innerspring units of nearly 2,700 individually pocketed coils, enhancing support and providing better motion isolation than a traditional coil system. As the most affordable bed on our list, Brentwood Home's Oceano is a great choice for anyone looking for that cushioning pillow top feel. Pros: Medium-soft profile is ideal for side and combination sleepers

Made with biodegradable, plant-based foam

Impressive pressure relief Cons: Might be too soft for strict stomach or back sleepers

Only offered in one firmness level

On the more expensive side Brentwood Home Oceano $200 off Oceano, Crystal Cove & Hybrid Latex mattresses $1,839 at Brentwood Home

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Brentwood Home Latex Hybrid Best hypoallergenic mattress for heavier sleepers Type Latex hybrid Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 6 to 7 Warranty 25-year warranty Trial 365 nights Price $$ Why we chose the Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex mattress: This supportive hypoallergenic mattress has a pocketed innerspring system of nearly 1,000 eight-inch upcycled steel coils in seven zones, offering full-body support up to the edge. Its hybrid construction and medium to medium-firm profile accommodate all body types, including sleepers weighing over 250 pounds. Made entirely of natural materials, Brentwood Home uses Repreve in the cover of its Hybrid Latex mattresses. Each cover has up to 57 recycled plastic bottles that were repurposed into a polyester performance fabric commonly used in the clothing of popular active and outerwear brands. The cover's water-repellent fibers and upcycled cotton denim from blue jeans create layers that are breathable, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating. My partner and I -- as well as our large dog and (large in personality) cat -- have been sleeping on this mattress for the past six months. Sharing the bed with our fur babies means sharing the bed with their dander. The hypoallergenic qualities of this mattress have helped mitigate some of that, making a noticeable difference in my allergen sensitivities. The Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex mattress is a fantastic option for environmentally conscious individuals or couples who are on the heavier side. Pros: Accommodates all body types, including heavier sleepers

Made of all-natural, recycled and waste-reducing materials

Upcycled steel coils provide reinforced lumbar and edge support

Has a nice, luxurious look

One of the more affordable beds on this list Cons: Might be too firm for strict side sleepers

Memory foam lovers probably won't like its latex feel Brentwood Hybrid Latex $1,499 at Brentwood Home

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Avocado Green Best firm hypoallergenic mattress Type Latex Hybrid Firmness 7 or medium-firm with the pillow top (9 or firm without) Trial 365 nights Warranty 25-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Avocado Green mattress: For those who prefer a firmer mattress, the Avocado Green mattress without a pillow top is a fantastic choice. Avocado is a climate-neutral certified company and has been awarded many natural and organic certifications for its eco-friendly beds. With nearly 15,000 five-star reviews, the Avocado Green mattress is a highly rated hypoallergenic mattress. This bed is crafted with sustainably sourced GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton -- eco-friendly materials that are antimicrobial, dust-mite resistant and act as a natural fire barrier. With nearly 1,500 steel coils over seven distinct zones, this bed offers impressive durability and ergonomic support. Its design helps distribute weight more evenly and keeps your spine in neutral alignment. I would say that this bed feels like a "true firm" on the firmness scale, meaning it is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. If you want to make your Avocado Green mattress softer, consider adding one of their plush mattress toppers. Read more in our Avocado mattress review. Pros: Ideal for back and stomach sleepers

Promotes neutral spine alignment

Boasts many natural and organic certifications

Can add a pillow top to make it softer Cons: Too firm for side sleepers

On the expensive side Avocado Green Made from organic materials

Optional pillow top

Generous one year trial period $1,999 at Avocado Mattress * Pricing based on Queen model

Nolah Nolah Natural Best hypoallergenic mattress for back pain Type Responsive latex hybrid Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 6 to 7 Warranty Lifetime warranty Trial 120 nights Price $$$ Why we chose the Nolah Natural mattress: The Nolah Natural is an 11-inch thick eco-friendly mattress that lands around a medium to medium-firm on the firmness scale. Its bouncy latex foam offers a distinct responsive feel that’s essentially the opposite of that sinking-in quality you get with memory foam. This profile makes it great for anyone with back pain looking for a hypoallergenic bed. The Natural features individually wrapped steel coils for targeted zone support and spinal alignment -- two key features for people with back pain. Above this durable innerspring system are two layers of responsive Talalay latex, helping to cushion the joints around pressure points and ease aches and pains. Like the other brands in this list, Nolah uses high-quality and biodegradable materials in this mattress, including a soft, organic cotton cover that's breathable and cooling. Nolah frequently offers this bed at a discounted price, making it a more affordable option. Read more in our Nolah mattress review. Pros: Its supportive construction helps relieve back pain

Great for back, stomach and combination sleepers

Latex is Oeko-Tex 100 Class 1 Certified

Lifetime warranty Cons: Might be too firm for strict side sleepers

There is a $99 return fee Nolah Natural 11" $2,099 at Nolah

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Amerisleep AS3 Best hypoallergenic memory foam mattress Type Memory foam Firmness 5 or medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 20-year limited warranty Why we chose the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress: The AS3 is Amerisleep's best-selling mattress, combining comfort and support with its medium firmness and responsive memory foam feel. The memory foam used in the Amerisleep lineup bounces back into shape quicker than the traditional sinking-in quality of your standard Tempur-Pedic. The responsiveness makes it great for combination sleepers who love the feel of memory foam but tend to switch positions throughout the night. Amerisleep developed a plant-based Bio-Pur material that provides more ventilation and breathability than traditional memory foam. Bio-Pur is a unique foam you won't see in other memory foam beds. It's CertiPur-US certified and low in volatile organic compounds, which increase indoor pollution and can harm your health. Another bonus of this bed is its Refresh cover, which uses infrared technology to draw heat away from the body and help you sleep cooler. It doesn't have an overtly cool-to-the-touch feel but will still help you temperature-regulate. If you're looking for something a little cheaper and don't necessarily care about coils, check out Amerisleep's all-foam options. Pros: Non-toxic and fiberglass-free

Multiple firmness options

Free shipping and returns

Great for sleepers with back pain Cons: Not everyone likes the feeling of memory foam

Not as organic or natural as other beds on this list Read more in our Amerisleep mattress review. Amerisleep AS3 $1,749 at Amerisleep

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding Sparrow Signature Hybrid Best hypoallergenic mattress policies Type Poly foam hybrid Firmness 3 firmness levels available Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Why we chose the Nest Bedding Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress: Nest Bedding is the first mattress company to offer a Lifetime Renewal Exchange program. This means that you can refresh or alter the firmness of your bed by simply swapping out the top comfort layer for a new one. You can also rotate and flip this inner foam layer to help extend the life of your mattress. The Sparrow Signature Hybrid is a thick 13-inch mattress with three different firmness levels: plush, medium and firm -- each with a cloud-like pillow top and neutral foam feel. With multiple profile options, you can find the perfect mattress based on your sleeping preferences. Nest Bedding has a 365-night trial period and boasts free returns, a perk many companies no longer offer. Rest assured, you're making a risk-free investment toward improving your sleep with the Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress.

Pros: Multiple firmness options to accommodate all sleeper types

Lifetime renewal exchange program

Good pressure relief and motion isolation

CertiPUR-US certified foams Cons: Not as many organic certifications as the other beds on this list

On the expensive side Nest Bedding Sparrow $2,132 at Nest Bedding

Other hypoallergenic mattresses we've tested

At CNET, we've spent hundreds of hours testing mattresses. With so many beds to test and so few spots on our list, we aren't able to showcase every quality hybrid mattress for side sleepers. However, we do want to give a few more beds the honorable mention they deserve.

Avocado Luxury Organic Plush mattress: If you’re looking for an incredibly soft, hypoallergenic bed and budget isn’t a concern, Avocado’s Luxury Organic mattress is worth checking out. Handmade with up to 17 premium layers of organic and natural materials, including latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton, this bed is where luxury and sustainability meet.

Helix Birch Natural mattress: Similar to Brentwood Home’s Latex Hybrid mattress, the Birch Natural offers a latex foam feel and medium-firm profile, accommodating all body types and most sleeping positions. It’s made with natural and certified organic materials, so there are no chemicals or harmful off-gassing polyurethane foams.

Best hypoallergenic mattress of 2024 compared

Mattress Mattress type Price (queen) Sleep trial period Warranty My Green Mattress Natural Escape Hybrid $1,699 365 nights 20-year limited WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid $1,999 120 nights Lifetime Brentwood Home Oceano Hybrid $1,839 365 nights 25-year limited Brentwood Home Latex Hybrid Hybrid $1,499 365 nights 25-year limited Avocado Green Hybrid $1,999 365 nights 25-year limited Nolah Natural Hybrid $2,099 120 nights Lifetime Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid $1,749 100 nights 20-year limited Nest Bedding Signature Sparrow Hybrid $2,132 365 nights Lifetime

How we tested the best hypoallergenic mattresses

When we test mattresses, we have an established process that assesses key factors like firmness, feel and performance. We test how strong the edge of the bed is by sitting and lying on the edge. We test motion transfer by rolling across the mattress with a glass of water by the edge. These are things we do for all the beds we test. The best hypoallergenic mattresses f have a unique testing process, such as verifying all the materials are allergy safe. We dive further into the bed's construction, paying attention to each layer contributing to the cooling process.

Firmness: We lie on each mattress and use our experience from testing over 200 different beds to determine firmness. Compared to other mattresses, we analyze how soft or hard a bed feels. It's important to wait until the mattress is fully expanded after opening to get the real firmness perspective.

Feel: This is where we get handsy with the beds. We touch and feel the mattresses and watch what the material does. Is it light and bouncy like latex foam, or slow and dense like memory foam?

Durability: We don't lay on the mattress every day for years, so it's hard to tell exactly how long each bed will last. We can get an idea of a bed's firmness by looking at its construction. Beds with steel coils are typically more durable and stronger than all-foam mattresses.

Best body type: We use construction and feel to determine how accommodating a bed will be for a heavy individual. Hybrid mattresses with steel coils are typically more supportive and longer-lasting; a plus for heavier individuals looking for a quality bed.

Best sleeping position: We get real physical and flip around the mattresses, testing each sleeping position: side, back, stomach and combination.

Motion isolation: With one or preferably two people on the mattress, we jump and bounce around to see how much movement can be detected throughout the bed. We also use the method where you place a cup of water at the edge of the bed and bounce around to see how much it moves.

Edge support: We analyze a mattress's materials and physically lay on each edge of the mattress to get a feel for how well it'll keep us feeling sturdy.

Temperature: We use hot sleepers to test and determine how cool a bed sleeps. We also take a look at its materials and construction -- did a brand add anything to make it sleep more cool?

Smell: Some mattresses can off-gas an interesting smell. We use our trusty snouts to test this characteristic.

Read more on how we test mattresses.

Factors to consider when choosing a hypoallergenic mattress

Mattresses are subjective -- what works for someone else might not be the best option for you. Keep the key factors below in mind to help you narrow down and choose the best match for a new mattress.

Material: The materials in hypoallergenic mattresses are naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, so they won’t trigger your allergies or asthma. Mold and mildew can't grow on the natural latex foam in organic mattresses. These mattresses are typically constructed with materials such as Dunlop or Talalay latex, recycled steel coils and organic cotton or wool. Each material will affect the mattress's performance, so it's important to understand what you're getting before you buy.

If your allergies are severe, you may want to consider looking for a bed with a removable and machine-washable cover, such as those made by Amerisleep. Disclaimer: Be sure to wash the cover in cold water and air dry -- never put it in the dryer as it might shrink and no longer fit on the mattress.

Body type: Your body type matters when shopping for any mattress. Some beds are better suited for heavier bodies because they provide the support and durability needed.

Your body type will also influence how the mattress feels to you. A petite person will put less pressure on the mattress, which means it will feel firmer to them. A heavier person will sink further into the bed, making it feel softer. It's important to keep your body type in mind when choosing a firmness level that best suits your needs and preferences.

Sleeping position: It’s important to take your sleeping preferences into consideration. Side sleepers need a softer mattress that relieves pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Back and stomach sleepers should seek a firmer mattress that will keep their spine in neutral alignment throughout the night. Combination sleepers have the most flexibility but should choose firmness based on which position they spend the most time in.

Certifications: Most hypoallergenic mattresses are also organic. Third-party certifications ensure that you're getting a bed that contains naturally and sustainably sourced organic materials. Common organic certifications include:

CertiPUR-US: This certification ensures that the mattress foams are free of toxic flame retardants, formaldehyde, heavy metals and other harmful substances. It also means the bed has low volatile organic compound emissions.

GOTS: GOTS stands for Global Organic Textile Standard, which defines internationally recognized requirements and ecological and social responsibility for manufacturing organic textiles. A mattress with a GOTS seal has at least 95% organic fibers.

GOLS: Global Organic Latex Standard certifications mean that the mattress contains at least 95% raw and organic latex.

GreenGuard Gold: This certification means that the mattress meets chemical emission standards.

Oeko-Tex Standard 100: This certification is specific to the textile of mattresses. Seeing a mattress with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification means textiles have been tested for harmful substances.