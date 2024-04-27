X

Best Dehumidifier for 2024

Reduce the moisture in your home with an effective dehumidifier.

While you may yearn for more humidity during the cold, dry days of winter, humidity is generally not a good thing to have inside your home. It can make the cold or heat feel more extreme and contribute to mold growth, which can negatively impact the structure of your home as well as your health. To combat unwanted humidity, we found the best humidifier you can buy, plus some other great options to meet your space needs and budget.

Humidity isn't only problematic in regions with humid climates or seasons, though; certain rooms in your home that are prone to damp conditions such as a bathroom, laundry room, basement or any internal room that doesn't receive air circulation from windows can experience higher humidity regardless of the conditions outside. 

We've previously brought you an expert-endorsed way to create your own humidifier and the best humidifiers to buy for a dry winter season. But if the dankness in your home is in need of a foil for those muggy summer months, we've dug deep into the reviews to find the five best dehumidifiers available in 2024 to bring your humidity troubles down to a more comfortable level.

Best dehumidifiers of 2024

$279 at Amazon $279 at Walmart
$279 at Amazon

Best overall dehumidifier

Frigidaire FGAC5044W1

$279 at Amazon $279 at Walmart

Since dehumidifiers mainly rely on refrigeration technology to pull humidity out of the air in your home, it's no surprise that a company known for refrigerators tops this list. Frigidaire had at least one model on every "best dehumidifier" roundup I consulted. 

While I especially like this 50-pint model for its large capacity and smart capability (it allows you to monitor the fullness of the collection tank remotely) depending on your size, budget and functionality needs, Frigidaire is basically always a steady choice. Most high-functioning dehumidifiers aren't winning any points for style, but this Frigidaire model has a clean, unobtrusive look. Reviewers online frequently noted a quick, drastic improvement of the humidity levels in the rooms where this was placed. 

  • Size: 12.7 by,15.9 by 24.75 inches
  • Weight: 43 pounds
  • Drainage style: Manual or hose
  • Reach: Not specified
  • Capacity: 50 pints
$270 at Amazon $290 at Walmart
$270 at Amazon

Best dehumidifier for basements

HomeLabs HME020031N

$270 at Amazon $290 at Walmart

This HomeLabs dehumidifier purports to be able to manage the largest square footage among various models, perfect for managing an open-plan, damp basement, or other large space. According to Energy Star, it's one of the most energy-efficient options for dehumidifiers, on top of which its price is right in the middle of the range of the models we selected. While it runs slightly louder than our top choice, people frequently remarked on its ease of both assembly and use.

  • Size: 11.93 by 15.43 by 24.41 inches
  • Weight: 40 pounds
  • Drainage style: Manual or hose
  • Reach: 4,500 square feet
  • Capacity: 50 pints
$160 at Amazon
$160 at Amazon

Best dehumidifier under $200

Midea MAD22C1AWS

$160 at Amazon

If you live with humid summers, an easy way to cut down on your monthly energy bill is to run a dehumidifier and fan in your bedroom rather than rely on central air conditioning to cool every unoccupied room in your house overnight. For bedroom needs, you probably require less power and reach, but the noise level of the unit becomes a bigger concern. 

This Midea model has one of the lowest decibels available, with user reviews reporting it was no louder than an average fan and emits none of the vibrating or shuddering noises that some models can make. Midea also had a strong showing among various review sites overall, with several models being designated best compact, best budget or quietest dehumidifier.

  • Size: 10.51 by 15.31 by 19.8inches
  • Weight: 33.5 pounds
  • Drainage style: Manual or hose
  • Reach: 1,500 square feet
  • Capacity: 22 pints
$45 at Amazon
$45 at Amazon

Best small dehumidifier

Pro-Breeze

$45 at Amazon

A solid dehumidifier that can run continuously for many hours without needing its tanked drained and that can reduce the humidity in your home by a noticeable level is typically going to run you at least $150. If you're not ready for that kind of investment or want to test the waters -- pun intended -- in a small space on a smaller budget, this miniature model had some support among testing labs. 

Highly portable and low on energy draw, the reservoir can only collect 13 ounces at once, so its primary use is in a small space like a bathroom or closet for a short amount of time. A small, inexpensive model such as this one, however, might be good to help you determine whether a more expensive dehumidifier can make a positive effect on your home environment.

  • Size: 6.1 by 8.7 by 5.1 inches
  • Weight: 1 pound
  • Drainage style: Manual
  • Reach: 1,100 cubic feet
  • Capacity: 13 ounces
See at

Best for continuous drainage

GE ADEL50LZ (see update)

Update, August 17, 2023: This model number is very similar to the GE ADEL50LRL1, which is part of a recall from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission related to possible fire risk. We have removed the buying links while we determine if it's part of the recall or not.

Most of the dehumidifiers on this list offer a hose option for continuous drainage in addition to the manual functionality of just emptying the internal reservoir when necessary. This GE model, however, was the fan favorite when it came to the ease and effectiveness of its continuous drainage capabilities. You can set it and forget it with confidence, allowing a pump and hose to ferry water out of the reservoir and into a nearby drain without only relying on gravity. This is also one of only a few models that come in black, a potentially less conspicuous option depending on your decor and placement.

  • Size: 11.38 by 14.76 by 24.02 inches
  • Weight: 43 pounds
  • Drainage style: Manual or hose, including pump
  • Reach: 4,500 square feet
  • Capacity: 50 pints
How we picked the best dehumidifiers

Our list of best dehumidifiers was aggregated from numerous review sites among models that had the most inclusions, as well as best-selling and top-rated models at major retailers such as Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's. Only dehumidifiers that were Energy Star certified were considered for inclusion. I researched the dehumidifiers on this list by analyzing specs and user reviews, diving deep for mentions of persistent issues, and considering the available features and functionality compared to price as a measure of each model's overall value. 

I focused primarily on those models that had extremely high user ratings, typically 4.5 and above with at least 1,000 unique ratings. While these were not tested in person in a lab environment, every dehumidifier on this list has been tested by numerous sites for high performance. Additionally, I was able to examine several in person in order to get a feel for their footprint, design and control panel.

Dehumidifiers compared

Frigidaire FGAC5044W1HomeLabs HME010031NMidea MAD22C1AWSGE ADEL50AZHoneywell TP50AWKNEva-Dry EDV1100
Size (inches) 2.7 x 15.9 x 24.7511.93 x 15.43 x 24.4110.51 x 15.31 x 19.811.38 x 14.76 x 24.0213.5 x 10.5 x 20.16.5 x 8.5 x 5.3
Weight (pounds) 43 lbs40 lbs33.5 lbs43 lbs33 lbs1 lb
Drainage Manual or hoseManual or hoseManual or hoseManual or hose plus pumpManual or hoseManual
Reach Not specified4,500 square feet1,500 square feet4,500 square feet3,000 square feet1,100 cubic feet
Capacity 50 pints50 pints22 pints50 pints50 pints16 ounces
MSRP $279$260$160

Dehumidifier buying guide

Types of dehumidifiers

dehumidifier-12

Some dehumidifiers are built with the option for a hose attachment.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Dehumidifiers typically work via condensation or desiccants, with condensation models being the most numerous and most effective. Among condensation dehumidifiers, some smaller units can only be drained manually, where the reservoir tank must be removed and emptied periodically. (Most dehumidifiers will shut off when their reservoir becomes full.) Many larger units are also built with the option for a hose attachment, where the dehumidifier can drain continuously through the hose directed to a sink or floor drain. While this primarily relies on gravity, some units also include a pump so that condensation can be directed upward to a sink for draining. 

Dehumidifier size and volume

A woman activating a white SereneLife dehumidifier in her living room.

When choosing a dehumidifier, finding the right size for your space is critical. 

 SereneLife

Most dehumidifiers are classified according to their reach, the square footage you can expect to dehumidify, as well as their volume, usually measured in how many pints of water per day it can pull from the air. The typical reach for average floor model dehumidifiers is between 1,500 and 4,500 square feet. Capacity is usually between 20 and 70 pints of water per day. Note that this capacity does not necessarily indicate the volume of a given model's reservoir; in order to pull the maximum number of pints per day from the air, the unit must be allowed to continuously drain via a hose, or the reservoir must be drained manually as often as necessary. 

As for the size of the dehumidifier itself, if you're trying to dehumidify an average size room in your home, (i.e. not a closet or bathroom,) dehumidifiers are typically going to be placed on the floor, and have a relatively large footprint. Those on this list are, on average, about 12 inches deep by 15 inches wide, with a height of about 24 inches. There are smaller units available that can sit on a counter, dresser, or desktop, but those will typically only be effective for dehumidifying small, enclosed spaces and have a significantly smaller capacity for collecting condensation.

Dehumidifier features

dehumidifier-5

Dehumidifiers have a wide variety of controls, including sleep timers, custom humidity settings and multiple speeds.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

In addition to reach and capacity, you may want to consider a number of other features when shopping for a dehumidifier. Certain models have smart-enabled capabilities, meaning you can monitor and control them remotely when they are connected to your home Wi-Fi. Models with pumps allow you to drain the water upward into a sink without relying on gravity. A defrost function might be an attractive feature if you are running your dehumidifier in a damp and cold environment. Dehumidifiers can also have a wide variety of controls, including sleep timers, custom humidity settings and multiple speeds.

Dehumidifier FAQs

How do I know if I need a dehumidifier?

A dehumidifier might be a worthy investment even just based on your own perception that certain rooms in your house feel uncomfortably humid, or if they smell dank or musty. Certainly, if you live in a humid climate, even seasonally, and don't have a central air conditioning unit, a dehumidifier can make your home more comfortable. Where a fan just moves air around the room, a dehumidifier actually removes humidity from the air. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, a relative humidity level between 30% and 50% is ideal for both health and comfort, and too-humid air can affect both your respiratory system and your skin. A hygrometer is a simple, inexpensive device that can measure the actual humidity in your home, to make yourself aware of whether any adjustment is needed.

Show more

How do dehumidifiers work?

Dehumidifiers typically work in one of two different ways. The most common is by a system of refrigeration and condensation. (All of the dehumidifiers on our list work according to this method.) Humid air is pulled into the unit where it is cooled to the point of condensation, which is then collected in a reservoir that must be either periodically emptied manually or can be ferried into a nearby drain via a pump and hose. 

All but one of the dehumidifiers on our list have a hose output available; not all of them come with the hose included, but you can find them online or at a home and garden store.

Some dehumidifiers work via desiccants: certain substances such as activated charcoal, silica gel or calcium chloride, which are effective at absorbing moisture from the air. DIY dehumidifying solutions typically rely on desiccants.

Show more

How effective is a dehumidifier?

The effectiveness of a given humidifier depends on many factors including the size of the space you're trying to dehumidify, whether it's open or enclosed, the power and reach of the particular dehumidifier you're working with and the initial humidity of the space you're trying to treat. The goal of a dehumidifier, when used appropriately, is to bring the humidity condition of the room to less than 50%, and the testing labs we surveyed showed that most dehumidifier models for home use were effective toward this outcome. (The goal is humidity between 30% and 50%. Less than 30 % is considered too dry for health and comfort.) 

If you're trying to dehumidify a large space with a model that is not equipped for such a space, you will likely have disappointing results, but if you use and maintain an appropriate dehumidifier for your room size and condition, you should easily notice a marked improvement in the air quality.

Show more

Where should you put a dehumidifier?

The best place to put a dehumidifier is as centrally located as possible within the space you are trying to dehumidify, without it being cumbersome or dangerous to move around. Because dehumidifiers rely on air circulation, you want to avoid placing it against a wall or a piece of furniture where airflow is compromised or its vents may be blocked. If you're using a hose for continuous draining, you'll also have to factor in the need to run the hose to an appropriate sink or drain.

Show more

Are dehumidifiers energy efficient?

Energy efficiency is important when considering a dehumidifier since you are likely going to run it continuously or for long periods of time to treat the air in your home. Energy Star certification is available for dehumidifiers and all of the models on our list are Energy Star certified, except for the smallest model, which has a much lower energy draw anyway since it's only equipped for a small space. Overall, dehumidifiers are not a significant source of energy usage.

Show more

