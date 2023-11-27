X
This Bose Bluetooth Speaker Is on Sale for Cyber Monday. My Family Wouldn't Be Complete Without It

For a home that listens to music constantly, this Bluetooth speaker from Bose is the boss, and it's on sale this Cyber Monday

John Puterbaugh Editorial Director, Home and Money
John Puterbaugh is a senior editorial director at CNET, where he leads coverage of personal finance, solar energy adoption, home internet and technology, and electric vehicles. John has more than 15 years of experience leading editorial teams in newspapers and other service journalism businesses. When he's not working, John can be found at his kids' sporting events, running and cycling, playing soccer, or cooking something super complicated at home.
John Puterbaugh
2 min read
A green Bose Bluetooth speaker against a teal background.
Bose/CNET

My family has music playing pretty much all the time when we're at home. From Taylor Swift to classic rock to novelty fart music (I have an 8-year-old boy, don't judge), we've always got something on.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

We've had two portable Bluetooth speakers over the last 15 years or so, and our current one, the Bose SoundLink Flex, is on sale for Cyber Monday for $119, $30 less than its regular list price. It's among the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 and a CNET Editors' Choice winner.

Why do we love this speaker? For starters, the sound quality is top-notch. It sounds way better than it has any business being capable of for how small it is. 

Our previous Bose speaker (a predecessor of the SoundLink Flex) lasted about 15 years before finally showing its age with some annoying connectivity issues. Assuming this one holds up nearly as well, we're talking about two speakers keeping the tunes going over multiple decades. Maybe I'll send this one with one of my kids to college.

A few other things that stand out about this speaker compared to its predecessor:

  • It's water-resistant and floats (though I haven't tested this yet).
  • You can take and make phone calls through it -- this one surprised me when I got an incoming phone call shortly after getting it.
  • It has technology to optimize the sound whether you use it upright, on its back or even hanging from a tree with the built-in carrying loop.
  • It's apparently drop- and impact-resistant too, though I've yet to confirm this myself.
  • The battery life is good, and has lasted at least a few days per charge for my family.

If you need more good portable music in your life, this is a fantastic option. Or if you're more of a soundbar family, we've also got a roundup of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals.

