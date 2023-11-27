X
This $300 Stick Vac Is Down to Just $66 for Cyber Monday

Keep your entire home clean at a great price with this versatile cordless stick vacuum and accessory bundle deal at Walmart.

Tackling dirt and debris around the house is a necessity, but having the right tools for the job can make the process a lot easier. Having a lightweight, cordless vacuum can make it easier to maneuver and clean tough to reach spots -- and right now you can score a $234 discount on the Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum as part of Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. That brings this $300 vacuum cleaner to just $66 right now. 

This stick vac is cordless, has a 1.2-liter dust cup and comes in at less than 7 pounds, making it easy to use to clean up a variety of messes. It's designed for low-pile carpet and bare floors and has 20,000Pa of suction power, as well as a quadruple filtration system. Plus, it extends up to 41 inches in length and can be used as a handheld, making it simple to clean furniture, car interiors, drapes and more. 

You can also check the LED power display to show you how much battery is left and four LED lights on the base to illuminate dark areas. You can expect to get up to 35 minutes of runtime per charge, depending on which settings you use. Your purchase also comes with a 2-in-1 brush, a crevice tool, a wall mount and an extra HEPA filter. 

This isn't the only bargain worth shopping today, with plenty more Walmart Cyber Monday deals offer discounts on everything from 