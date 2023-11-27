X
The Best 3D Printer We've Tested Is Still $599 (Save $100) for Cyber Monday

The Bambu Lab P1S is CNET's pick for best 3D printer, and it has a savings of $100 this Cyber Monday.

P1S 3D printer on a blue background
If you're looking to get into 3D printing or if you want to expand your collection, Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to shop. The 3D printer deals around this time offer some of the best discounts you'll see all year, so it's a great time to spend some cash.

This year, the Bambu Lab P1S -- CNET's best 3D printer of the year -- has a $100 discount, bringing the price down to just $599, the lowest price it's ever been and an absolute bargain for this machine.

The P1S is the update to the P1P, and it's my go-to printer for almost any 3D printing job I have. The speed at which it prints, coupled with the fantastic quality, make it a force to be reckoned with. The P1P had those qualities too, but arrived at your door as a shell, without any side panels, doors or top. The P1S has all of those so it can print PETG, TPU and ABS much better than the P1P could. 

Normally, the P1S is $100 more than the P1P, and it includes those upgrades as well as a camera that lets you monitor your prints and record cool time-lapse videos for your social media. With this $100 discount, the P1S is now the same price as the P1P is normally, so you're essentially getting all of the upgrades for free. If ever there was a time to buy a new printer it's now, and the P1S should be the one you buy.