Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals: Significant Savings on Printers and Accessories

If you've been thinking about investing a 3D printer or you're ready to upgrade to a newer model, there's a 3D printer out there for your needs and your budget this Black Friday. All the best 3D printers have advanced features that make the process easier, and even entry-level printers can produce quality prints these days because the improvements in tech keep coming.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Whether it's for yourself or you're looking to give one as a gift this holiday season, check out the models below to see which one is right for you. I'll be keeping this list updated throughout the Black Friday / Cyber Monday extravaganza, so be sure to check back every few days.

AnkerMake M5: $529 One of the first consumer 3D printers to break the 250 millimeter-per-second speed barrier, the AnkerMake M5 has recently had a software update to push its speed up to 500mm/s on its ultrafast mode. The M5 uses an AI camera to help you detect issues so you can stop a failing print before you waste a lot of material. The AI is particularly bad, but the camera does give you some fantastic time-lapse videos to share on social media. Note that the $529 price tag is exclusive for Prime members and includes free shipping. If you're not a Prime member, the price is $699, which is still $100 in savings, but does not include shipping. Read more: AnkerMake M5 Review Details Save $270 $599 at Amazon

Creality K1: $399 The Creality K1 just missed out on being selected for one of the best fast 3D printers of 2023, and that was only because its bigger sister, the K1 Max blew me away so much. Both are good machines, but the K1 Max has the added space making it a little better. The K1 though, is still an excellent choice at this price range.

Make sure you add the code SNOW_MANY_DEALS at checkout to claim this offer. Details Save $200 with code $399 at MatterHackers

Creality3D Ender 5 S1: $335 The Creality Ender 5 S1 was one of the first printers to market able to print at 250 millimeters per second and, while it is faster than a standard printer, it can go even faster. Creality 3D printers always require some tinkering to get the most out of them, and with a solid discount like this, it's worth the time to tweak the 5 S1 to greatness. Details Save $174 $335 at Creality

Flashforge Finder 3: $299 I've recently been working with the Finder 3, and I'm impressed with the quality it was able to produce straight from the box. It's easy to set up and comes with a flexible build plate that you can replace the glass bed with. It makes it far easier to remove builds. This is the perfect printer for a teacher, as the enclosure makes it stable, and the slicer can control multiple printers at once via Wi-Fi. Details Save $210 $289 at Flashforge

Elegoo Mars 3: $140 This is easily my favorite small resin 3D printer. It's super fast and prints beautiful models every time. Elegoo is an old hand at resin printing, so every part you'll ever need to replace is easily acquired at a reasonable price. The details that can be captured with the Mars 3 are stunning, and some of my favorite models have come from this little machine. Any time you can get the Mars 3 on sale is a good day, so snag one now. No promo code is currently needed to get this steep discount. Details Save $170 $140 at Elegoo

Elegoo Saturn 2: $333 The Elegoo Saturn 2 is my favorite resin printer right now. It prints incredibly detailed models at a speed that is often astonishing. The bed size is much larger than the printers in the smaller category, while its footprint is much easier to deal with than other, larger printers. You can print finely detailed cosplay pieces or multiple tabletop miniatures with equal ease with the Saturn 2, making it perfect for a small business.

Read more: Elegoo Saturn 2 Review Details Save $142 $333 at Amazon

3D printing accessories

It's not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It's often the accessories and materials, too. While the savings aren't as drastic -- around $10 savings, maybe -- these add up over time when you have to buy a lot of materials for your projects.

Anycubic Wash and Cure 2.0: $95 A good wash and cure system is important when using resin 3D printers. Anycubics system allows you to wash and cure your prints in a single machine with a turntable that can be removed and a washing tub that sits on top. It's simple and fast, and any time it's under $100, it's worth picking up. Details Save $45 with coupon $95 at Amazon

Sovol Filament dry box: $45 If you live in a humid area, your filament, especially TPU and PETG, can start to absorb a lot of moisture. This warming box keeps that from happening and works while you print. At $45, it's a fantastic accessory, especially as it holds two different filaments as easily as one. Details Save $25 $45 at Amazon

Filament Friday bed leveling tool: $20 When you buy a budget 3D printer it often requires you to manually level the print bed. This can create issues, so Chuck Hellebuyck, one of the pillars of the 3D printing community, created this simple tool to make sure your bed is always level. All you need to do is set your printer to print a special file then adjust the bed until the little tool lights up. Easy! Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

Should you buy a 3D printer on Black Friday?

Short answer: Yes.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy a 3D printer, as all of the major players have large sales. While there aren't always huge discounts on this year's models, the last generation will see heavy cuts to reduce stock. Companies like Elegoo and Anycubic can be relied upon to have large sales across the weeks leading up to Black Friday, and newer companies like AnkerMake and Bambu Lab are rumored to have them coming soon.

Where is the best place for Black Friday 3D printer deals?

Amazon is going to be the best place for most deals, though not all. Amazon offers two-day shipping and extra discounts for Prime members (sometimes), so you can often get your new 3D printer shipped to you faster. The manufacturer's website is also a good place to find excellent deals, often with better discounts than you can get at Amazon. The downside is it can take longer for the products to reach your door.

Last but not least, here in the US, Matterhackers.com has some good discounts on higher-end machines, materials, laser cutters and CnC machines. Matterhackers also has a price match guarantee so if you find a product they have cheaper somewhere else, they will match that price.

What makes a good Black Friday 3D printer deal?

Remember, a product's list price doesn't always tell you the real value, especially as retailers have started offering Day 1 deals on products. Often the list price is artificially inflated to make the deal look more attractive, so you'll want to check around and see what the true value of a product is.

One of the reasons CNET deals exist is to ensure that the price you see on our site is the best deal you can get. We check regularly to make sure the sales aren't artificially inflated. You might also want to install CNET's Shopping plugin to give you a bit of help with all of that.