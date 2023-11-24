The Best 3D Printer Tested By Our Experts is Down to $599 This Black Friday

If you are looking to get into 3D printing or if you want to expand your collection, Black Friday is a fantastic time to shop. The 3D printer deals around this time offer some of the best discounts you'll see all year, so it's a great time to spend some cash.

This year, the Bambu Lab P1S -- CNET's 3D printer of the year -- has a $100 discount, bringing the price down to just $599, the lowest price it's ever been and an absolute bargain for this machine.

The P1S is the update to the P1P, and it is my go-to printer for just about any 3D printing job I have. The speed at which it prints, coupled with the fantastic quality, make it a force to be reckoned with. The P1P had those qualities too, but arrived at your door as a shell, without any side panels, doors or top. The P1S as all of those so it can print PETG, TPU, and ABS much better than the P1P could.

Normally the P1S is $100 more than the P1P, and it includes those upgrades as well as a camera that lets you monitor your prints and record cool time-lapse videos for your social media. With this $100 discount, the P1S is now the same price as the P1P is normally so you are essentially getting all of the upgrades for free. If ever there was a time to buy a new printer it's now, and the P1S should be the one you buy.