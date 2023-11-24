Kick-Start Your Smart Home With Massive Black Friday Savings on Echo Devices

Black Friday is here and Amazon is making it super affordable to fill your home with smart speakers. Right now, you can grab many of the brand's Echo devices at deep discounts, plus speaker and smart bulb bundles that can save you even more. Prices start at just $18, making it a great time to splurge on smart devices for your home or pick some up as holiday gifts.

Amazon has put a lot of effort into building its Alexa ecosystem, and the Echo smart speakers are an important part of that. Whether you're going for the fifth-gen Echo Dot or the higher-end Echo Studio, there's a little something for everybody in Amazon's lineup.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

For example, you can grab the adorable Echo Pop for just $18 with a Kasa smart bulb thrown into the mix. That's $45 in savings you get for grabbing the bundle. Compare that to just grabbing the Echo Pop itself for $18, and you'll see that it's a great deal all round. The same goes for the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which comes with a Kasa smart bulb for $23.

On the other end of the scale, if you want something fancier, a bundle that sees the large, five-speaker Echo Studio paired with a Kasa smart bulb is going for $155, down from a $223 regular value. That's the same price as the Echo Studio on its own right now. There are plenty of other models on sale as well, including the fourth-gen Echo bundle for just $55 -- a $68 savings -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to get exactly what you need.

And if you need more than smart speakers this holiday shopping season, Amazon's Black Friday sale has got you covered with discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances, fitness gear and toys.