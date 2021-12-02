Best Christmas gifts 2021: 43 ideas to clear your list

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, and that means that it's time to focus strictly on holiday shopping. Whether you've already started or are just getting around to it, you probably need some help finding some of the best Christmas gift ideas out there this year. Our team of enthusiasts are here to help you find some of the best gifts you can give in 2021.

Some of this stuff you may have heard of and forgotten about, and some of it you may have never heard of. The gifts are broken down in various sections below to make your selection process a bit easier.

Best Christmas Gift Ideas Under $25

No one likes a warm beer or seltzer, right? BrüMate has a whole line of insulated coozies that are designed to keep your favorite beverages colder longer, so you don't need to rush through drinking them or risk them getting warm. You can find ones that work for slim cans (like White Claw and Bud Light), bottles, mixed drinks, pint cans and more.

Best Christmas Gift Ideas Under $50

Amazon Whether you know someone who just moved into a new home or have some new friends who are always hosting parties, a charcuterie platter is a great gift. This one has slots for crackers and nuts, and an area for the fruit and cheese. It comes with four stainless steel knives that hide away when they aren't in use.

Best Christmas Gift Ideas Under $100

Instant Air fryers are extremely popular this year and there are a ton of choices out there. Instant (the company that makes the Instant Pot) has a 5.7-quart air fryer that has a nonstick basket and a digital touchscreen for under $100. It has a large capacity for cooking fries, chicken, veggies and much more with ease.

Best Personalized Christmas Gift Ideas

David Carnoy/CNET Casetify offers a wide variety of cases for iPhone, Android, MacBook, headphones and more. You can pick from one of many designs the company offers or you can opt to customize a case of your own with a name, initials, favorite colors and more.

Best Electronics Christmas Gift Ideas

Grid Studio While it may not be a traditional "electronics" gift, any electronics enthusiast should love to have one of these framed devices on their wall. Grid Studios takes apart old devices and frames them with the insides laid out for everyone to see. There are previous-gen iPhone models, Android phones and even some retro handheld gaming consoles. Grab one now, before it's too late.

Best Subscription Service Christmas Gift Ideas

KiwiCo KiwiCo has specialized "crates" that are designed for children of various ages. You'll want to pick the kit that's closest to your kid's age to ensure they have the best experience with it. The company has arts, early learning, science, design, culture, tinkering and more involved in the crates, so they should absolutely keep the kids in your family having fun.

