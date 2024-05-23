X
Grab a Logitech Crayon for Just $45 During Woot's Memorial Day Sale

Logitech's Crayon is currently at the lowest price we've seen it, but this deal won't last long.

logitech-crayon.png
Memorial Day will be here soon, and there are already a ton of deals and discounts pouring in. If you've been wanting a stylus for your iPad but have found Apple's options to be too expensive, consider picking up an alternative. Right now, you can get the Logitech Crayon for just $45 over at Woot. The Crayon typically retails for about $70, so this is a discount of $25 and the lowest price we've seen the Crayon go for. However, like most things in life, this deal won't last forever. You have less than a week left to secure your new stylus and savings.

We've talked a lot about the best Apple pencil options over the years, and this is by far one of the best alternatives to Apple's own products. The Logitech Crayon works with all modern iPads -- 2018 or later -- so if you have multiple iPads in your home, it'll be easy to share. It's also a great option for kids. Logitech says its Crayon is powered by "Apple Pencil technology," and you can expect a similar experience for less. 

Perhaps the biggest difference here is the charging. The Logitech Crayon doesn't attach to your iPad for charging. Instead, you'll need to power it up via its USB-C charging port, which is unlikely to be an issue since USB-C has already become the standard for most gadgets. Speaking of other devices, Woot also has a host of other Logitech PC accessories on sale you might want to check out.

If you're looking for even more budget-friendly deals for Memorial Day, we've got the best deals for under $50 and the best deals for under $25 waiting for you to explore.

