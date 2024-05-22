Best Memorial Day Deals Under $50: Score Savings at Amazon, Walmart, Target and More

We're quickly approaching Memorial Day weekend, but major retailers have already started dishing out deals. And the best part is that you don't have to drop a ton of cash to benefit from the savings. From home goods and outdoor gear to kitchen appliances and the latest tech gadgets, there are plenty of great deals under $50. To save you some time, we've rounded up our favorites that are worth checking out.

Memorial Day tech deals under $50

Ring/CNET Ring indoor camera (2nd Gen): $40 Save $20 The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan. $40 at Amazon

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50

PowerXL/CNET PowerXL Vortex Pro air fryer: $50 Save $30 Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has various settings such as bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable and reheat, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings. $50 at Target

Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50

Costway/CNET SoloStove cinder tabletop bowl: $40 Save $10 The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need. $40 at Solo Stove

Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50

Homedics/CNET Homedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion: $50 Save $20 Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off. $50 at Walmart

Memorial Day gaming deals under $50

