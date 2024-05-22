Best Memorial Day Deals Under $50: Score Savings at Amazon, Walmart, Target and More
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, but there are already some sweet deals at budget prices. Here's a look at the best of them.
We're quickly approaching Memorial Day weekend, but major retailers have already started dishing out deals. And the best part is that you don't have to drop a ton of cash to benefit from the savings. From home goods and outdoor gear to kitchen appliances and the latest tech gadgets, there are plenty of great deals under $50. To save you some time, we've rounded up our favorites that are worth checking out.
Memorial Day tech deals under $50
The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan.
- JLab JBuddies Pro Bluetooth kids' headphones: $20 (save $15)
- Certified refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 (save $35)
- VeaT00l soundbar with subwoofer for TV: $45 (save $85)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50
Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has various settings such as bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable and reheat, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings.
- KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer: $40 (save $10)
- Mueller Pro-Series all-in-one 12-blade chopper: $34 ($26)
- Tasty 23-piece non-stick aluminum cookware set: $40 (save $19)
- California Design Den 100% cotton sheets, king size: $32 (save $20)
Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50
The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need.
- Earthgro black wood shredded bagged mulch: $2 (save $2)
- Thermacell rechargeable mosquito repeller: $30 (save $10)
- Expert Grill steel portable charcoal grill: $15 (save $5)
- Ray Padula InfiniFlo 100-ft. medium-duty garden hose: $26 (save $11)
Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50
Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Weider 30-pound kettlebell: $30 (save $15)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $24 (save $15)
- Calia 4mm power grip yoga mat: $46 (save $34)
- Aquasonic ultra whitening toothbrush: $30 (save $29)
Memorial Day gaming deals under $50
This multipurpose stand can be used for all your PS5 gaming and storage needs. It has two high-speed charging docks, a cooling fan, a headset holder, storage for games and USB hubs. Keep in mind, this item is only available for purchase online, not in stores.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wired gaming headset for PlayStation 4/5: $40 (save $10)
- Madden NFL 24 PS5: $28 (save $22)
- Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate: $49 (save $11)
- PowerA pink lemonade wired controller for Xbox Series X and S: $25 ($13)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $50?
