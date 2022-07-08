Best Prime Day Apple Pencil Deals 2022: Save on iPad Styluses

If you own a modern iPad, the Apple Pencil is a useful tool that can take your sketching and note-taking to the next level. Apple's pressure-sensitive stylus pairs perfectly with its tablets for a fluid experience, but it doesn't come cheap. However, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, which hopefully means Apple Pencil deals are on the way.

We saw some great early Prime Day Apple Pencil deals a few weeks back, though both generations of Apple Pencil are currently at full price from all of the major online retailers. However, we do see Apple Pencil discounts periodically, and the fact that we've seen some decent markdowns in recent weeks suggests that the price could once again fall during Amazon's 48-hour sale.

Below is a current breakdown of the best Apple Pencil deals available right now, with a quick look at historic low pricing for both models.

Apple Pencil pricing 2022 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price Apple Pencil (1st Gen) $99 $99 $70 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $129 $99

Beyond the Apple Pencil, there are a few great Apple Pencil alternatives that are also worth considering, and there are plenty of early Prime Day deals on those right now, which we've highlighted farther down the page.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Apple Pencil (1st Gen) deals

Apple's first-gen Apple Pencil was originally released in November 2015 and has stuck around since then. At its debut, it worked only with the first iPad Pro model before support was added to subsequent models. It has a Lightning connector built into the end for charging the Apple Pencil right from your iPad, and has a removable tip that can be changed out after your current one starts to get worn down.

The first-gen Apple Pencil is compatible with all pre-2018 iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 3, the iPad Mini 2019 and all base-model iPads since 2018. Here are the best first-gen Pencil deals you can buy right now.

Apple While we've seen the original Apple Pencil fall as low as $80 in recent weeks, it has returned to its full price at all of the major online retailers for now. We're hoping its price will fall again once Prime Day officially kicks off.

Best Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) deals

The second-gen Apple Pencil came about in October 2018 alongside the third-gen iPad Pro, and while it may look similar on the surface there are quite a few differences between the two models. One big difference is that the Apple Pencil 2 charges magnetically while attached to newer iPads, meaning there's no Lightning connector. The design is slightly refined as well, with one flat side that's used to charge and a sensor near the tip that enables Double-Tap features.

The second-gen Apple Pencil works with all 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros (2018 and later models), as well as newer iPad Air (2020 and 2022) models and the iPad Mini 6. Here are the best Apple Pencil 2 deals you can get right now.

Apple The Apple Pencil 2 made a surprise return to its record low price of $99 just a few weeks back but, as is often the case, that deal was short-lived. We're hopeful that a similar price drop is in the cards for Amazon Prime Day.

Best cheap Apple Pencil alternatives

While the Apple Pencil offers one of the best experiences when paired with the iPad, it may not be the best choice for everyone. There are a number of cheaper Apple Pencil alternatives that you can take a look at. Here are some of the best ones that are on sale right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Logitech Crayon works with just about every iPad, unlike the Apple Pencil. It doesn't have the fancy instant pairing or magnetic charging, but other than that it works very similarly to the Apple Pencil for a fraction of the price.

Jamjake This stylus is a great cheap alternative to the Apple Pencil if you want the overall style of the Pencil without the price tag. It has removable tips, can be turned on and off and even recharges via USB-C. It's 20% off with the on-page coupon.

Adonit This stylus pen has a nice sleek design and offers a black option that Apple does not currently have for its Pencil models. It offers up to 12 hours of battery per charge, and a 4-minute charge can give you an extra hour of battery life. It uses Micro-USB for charging and can charge and write at the same time. Note that offers may vary by color.

Zagg Zagg's Pro Stylus offers an Apple Pencil-like experience without the price tag. It features palm rejection and tilt-recognition tech like the first-party option, offers automatic pairing and even attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad Pro or iPad Air (though you'll need to charge it via USB-C).

Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil 2: Which should you buy?

The decision here is simple: You have to buy the one that's compatible with your iPad. Unfortunately, Apple does not let you pick which Apple Pencil you want to use with which iPad. Instead, iPads are only compatible with a specific model of the Apple Pencil.

As outlined above, the original Apple Pencil only works with the first- and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 3 and 5th-gen iPad Mini and all of the base-model iPads since the 6th-gen model. If you have a newer iPad Pro, iPad Air 4th- or 5th-gen or the all-new 6th-gen iPad Mini, you'll need to opt for the Apple Pencil 2.

If you want to avoid this confusion, you can select from one of the non-Apple alternatives listed above, which generally have broader compatibility.