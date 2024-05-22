Stock Up on Discounted Logitech PC Accessories From Woot Ahead of Memorial Day

Plenty of Memorial Day deals are already rolling in, making it a great time for shoppers to find incredible bargains on a wide variety of products. If you've been hoping to snag some PC accessories, now's the time. Woot has new and refurbished peripherals and accessories from Logitech at astounding prices, with items starting at just $5. You can shop the sale now through May 31, but we expect many of the best items to sell out long before then, so it's best to make your selection sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

If you're looking for a new mouse, there are a ton of options to choose from, including the Logitech MX Master 3S, our current pick for the best wireless mouse you can get. Regularly listing at $100, this refurbished model is down to just $70 at Woot. It has an impressive 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces and it can be used with a cord or wirelessly via Bluetooth or the Unifying USB adapter.

Other great refurbished options include the travel-friendly Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, which is $50 currently, or the Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, which is also down to $50 and has a Hero 25K sensor for incredible precision.

You'll likely also want to grab one of our favorite PC gaming headsets, the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset. A brand-new model will usually run you around $150, but right now you can score one in new condition from Woot for just $100. And for creatives, you can get the Ella Planar magnetic headphones with built-in audiophile amp in new condition for just $100 as well -- half the cost they usually go for.

There are also a ton of keyboards available to fit a number of preferences and budgets. The Logitech MX Keys Mini, our top keyboard to buy in 2024 is down to $80, a $20 discount. You can also nab the refurbished G512 Carbon Lightsync RGB mechanical gaming keyboard for $68. Or nab the MK570 Wave keyboard and mouse set for $55.

You'll also find great iPad accessories, including the Logitech Folio Touch iPad Air case for the 4th- and 5th-gen iPad Air models for just $80 -- a $40 discount on its list price. There are a ton of keyboard cases up for grabs that will work with a number of different models, including the iPad Pro, so be sure to check out all of the options at Woot.

You can also score the Logitech C920S HD Pro webcam for $60, the Logitech Crayon digital pencil for $45 and the Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals for $210.

For more savings, check out all the early Memorial Day deals happening at Amazon and Best Buy.