Best Memorial Day Deals Under $25: Early Offers on Tech, Fitness, Games and More
Plenty of bargains can be found ahead of Memorial Day weekend with these $25 and under offers now live across retailers.
Looking to take home some great deals the Memorial Day but don't want to spend big? There's where our guide to the best deals under $25 comes in handy. We're already coming across discounts of up to 70% at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others, meaning you can really make your budget stretch further. But many of these deals won't last long, so if you see a Memorial Day deal you like, it's worth grabbing it before it's too late.
Memorial Day deals under $25 on tech and smart home
Take your music anywhere you go for just $20 with this portable Bluetooth speaker by Anker, now discounted on Amazon. The Soundcore speaker is waterproof and has a 24-hour battery life, so you can take it on just about any adventure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.
- Roku Express HD streaming device with HDMI cable: $20 (save $10)
- 3-in-1 charging station for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch: $14 (save $29)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 (save $10)
- Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub: $19 (save $6)
- JLab Go Air Sport True wireless Bluetooth earbuds: $20 (save $10)
- Anker iPhone 15 charger and USB-C cable (two-pack): $13 (save $5 with Prime)
- Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger: $14 (save $9)
- Addtam 5-in-1 wall charger: $8 (save $11)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
The 28-ounce All Around travel tumbler from Hydro Flask is now 25% off. This tumbler comes with a straw and fits in a standard cup holder, so you can bring it with you in your car for easy sipping all day long.
- Solimo disinfecting wipes (320 count): $14 (save $3)
- Chinet Crystal 10-inch dinner plate (16 count): $7 (save $1)
- Paper Mate Flair dual-brush pens (eight count): $10 (save $3)
- Vusign magnetic whiteboard dry erase board: $25 (save $15)
- Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater (two-pack): $13 (save 10%)
- Cooler Shock reusable ice packs: $20 (save $15 with 20% coupon and code 15COOLERMDW)
- Amazon Basics household products: From $2
Memorial Day deals under $25 on home and kitchen
This 14-ounce mini blender is perfect for personal use, allowing you to chop, blend, mix and pulse fruits, nuts and veggies in single-serve portions. Its compact size makes it ideal for tucking away in small spaces, like an office cubicle or a dorm room.
- Utopia Bedding throw pillows (four-pack): $19 (save $5)
- Glass Mason jars with lids and band (12-pack): $15 (save $4)
- Bedsure queen-size white duvet cover: $20 (save $20)
- Black+Decker family-size electric griddle: $20 (save $6)
- Premium kitchen hand towels (six-pack): $20 (save $11)
- Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25 (save $25)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands -- x-light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven different resistance levels.
- Quest packable duffle bag: $18 (save $18)
- Apherma massage gun: $21 (save $19)
- Fitness Gear Cast Hex 15-pound single dumbbell: $22 (save $7)
- 5-pack pull-up bands: $25 (save $13)
- Calia no-slip yoga mat towel: $17 (save $13)
- Bikeroo bike seat cushion: $13 (save $11)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on toys and games
Uncover a twisted fairy tale in the Xbox One game Lost in Random, which is also playable on the Xbox Series S and X. This game is rated 10 plus, so it's suitable for many kids, and now you can score a whopping 90% off when you buy it.
- Nerf Rival Kronos Blaster: $8 (save $14)
- Minecraft for Xbox plus 3,500 Minecoins: $15 (save $15)
- 50-piece fidget toys pack: $20 (save $5)
- Grid Legends for Xbox Series X/S: $6 (save $54)
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx for Nintendo Switch: $20 (save $20)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25?
There are so many great savings on various items for under $25 heading into this Memorial Day weekend. You can snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, there are sure to be great deals under $25.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop most of these sales either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.