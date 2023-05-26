Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Don't Sleep On These 3 Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Upgrade your mattress at a great price with these deep discounts and get better rest without breaking the bank.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
2 min read

Plenty of brands are celebrating Memorial Day with massive discounts on a number of items. If you've been considering investing in a new mattress to help you get better sleep, this weekend is a great time to shop. You can find plenty of great deals on mattresses right now, but many Memorial Day mattress deals won't last past this weekend. We've highlighted three of the best offers available to help you upgrade your mattress so you can sleep soundly and save a little money in the process. Check them out below.

The Emma CliMax Hybrid is displayed within a bedroom.
Emma

Emma

Save 60% on CliMax Hybrid mattress

Right now Emma is offering 60% off the CliMax hybrid mattress during its Memorial Day sale, saving you over $1,000 on select mattresses. According to the company, it's designed to limit motion transfer, stay cool and support couples and heavier sleepers. You can score a queen for just $639 right now. You can learn more about Emma mattresses with our review here. 

See at Emma
dreamcloud-625x350usjc

DreamCloud

Save 40% off mattresses

If you want a premium mattress with plenty of support, the DreamCloud mattress is a solid choice. CNET's McKenzie Dillon said in her review that, "I can see almost any sleeper enjoying it regardless of their sleeping position." That means combination sleepers will really enjoy this mattress or couples with different sleeping positions. It's 14 inches deep and just $799 for the queen size right now. 

See at DreamCloud
A bedroom shows a bed frame with a Nectar Premier mattress and folded bedding on top.
Nectar

Nectar

33% off sitewide

Nectar is offering 33% off everything sitewide for new customers, including mattresses, bed frames, mattress protectors and more for Memorial Day. Its mattresses are already budget-friendly -- and right now you can snag them for even less. Grab the queen sized 12-inch Nectar mattress for $699 right now or upgrade to the 13-inch Nectar Premier for $999.

See at Nectar

As an honorable mention, you should note that Tempur-Pedic is also offering 40% off a Tempur-Essential mattress and Ease power base bundle, which drops the price of a queen down to $2,099. While it's still a splurge, it may be worth it if you've been considering one of these movable models for your room. 

There are even more Memorial Day savings worth checking out at Samsung, LG, Best Buy and more. You can find all the best deals in our roundup.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
