Get Deep Discounts at Samsung for Memorial Day

If you're a fan of Samsung, now is the time to cash in on a number of Memorial Day deals from the brand. You can save on a number of items, including smartwatches, TVs, laptops, appliances and more, making it a solid time to overhaul your tech. Many of these deals expire soon, so we suggest getting your order in sooner rather than later.

If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment space, Samsung has marked down select Frame TVs by up to $800. The Frame is famous for its Art Mode, which displays artwork on your walls when your TV is turned off. Samsung currently has the 65-inch 2022 model marked down to $1,700 -- that's a $300 savings.

You'll also find savings on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which can help you track your activity levels and stay connected on the go. The regular Wi-Fi model is marked down to $400 right now -- a $50 discount -- but if you want to get the version with LTE connectivity, it's available for just $430, saving you $70 on its usual list price.

And if you need a laptop, you can take up to $300 off the Galaxy Book 3 series, with prices starting at $800 right now. Plus, if you have a device to trade-in, you can get a credit for that, too.

The company is also offering up to $550 of select washers and dryers, deals on refrigerators and savings on a number of other items, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Samsung.