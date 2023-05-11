Memorial Day Deals 2023: Best Early Sales, What You Should Buy and More

Memorial Day sales are coming soon. As the first major shopping holiday of the year, Memorial Day is a great opportunity to grab anything you've been eyeing up, with discounts expected on everything from tech and TVs to mattresses, furniture and more.

With the next big sale likely to be Amazon's Prime Day, expected to take place in July, you'll want to jump on any of the best Memorial Day deals listed below or risk having to wait months before similar pricing returns. To help you take full advantage of Memorial Day sales, we'll be rounding up the best deals below from a variety of product categories in the lead up to the holiday weekend and throughout.

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, meaning that Memorial Day 2023 takes place on May 29.

When will Memorial Day sales start?

Though Memorial Day itself falls later in the month, Memorial Day sales will start much earlier -- and many are already underway. The bulk of the sales will be live by the middle of the month with most expiring after the long weekend.

What should you buy on Memorial Day?

Like most other annual holidays, the deals vary greatly for Memorial Day and you'll find many of your favorite brands and retailers offering steep discounts. Often brand sales are sitewide, so you can save across several products, whereas retailers may focus on popular categories like 4K TV deals, mattress sales, and appliance offers. Given that Memorial Day is treated as an unofficial start to summer, it's also a great opportunity to bag deals on patio furniture, yard tools and other outdoor essentials.

Best early Memorial Day deals

Nectar 33% off sitewide Looking for a new mattress this Memorial Day? Nectar has kicked off its early sale offering 33% off sitewide and dropping its mattress prices as low as $359 and also discounting essential sleep accessories. See at Nectar

Best Buy Appliance savings event Though the retailer is yet to kick off full-scale Memorial Day sales, it is currently running an appliance savings event that offers up to 30% off major appliances, bundle deals and more. See at Best Buy

eBay Extra 20% off iRobot Roomba Save on spring cleaning with an extra 20% off popular Roomba robot vacuum cleaners at eBay. The sale features new and refurbished models, as well as accessories, and using code IROBOT20 saves you more through May 14. See at eBay

More early Memorial Day sales: