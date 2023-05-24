Save Hundreds at LG During Its Memorial Day Sale

If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, your entertainment hub or even your laptop, Memorial Day is a great time to find savings on all these big ticket items and more. LG has joined dozens of other retailers, marking down a ton of great items so that you can overhaul your entire home for less. Some deals expire as early as June 4, so we suggest getting your order in sooner rather than later to cash in on these savings.

You can save hundreds right now on a number of LG appliances right now, making it a great time to upgrade your current models. Select appliances like laundry appliances, refrigerators, stoves and more are up to 30%. There are some bundled savings, too. And select models even qualify for free installation and haul-away. These offers are available through June 7.

If you're looking to revamp your entertainment space, you can snag discounts on select OLED TVs -- plus you'll get $250 off when you pair a qualifying TV with the SC9 sound bar. Our favorite high-end TV, the LG C2 is among the current markdowns. You can grab the 55-inch version for just $1,200, which saves you $600 on the list price.

And if you need a new computer, you can save up to 20% on select laptops. For example, if you're looking for a laptop you can also use as a tablet you can write or draw on, you can grab the 16-inch LG Gram 2-in-1. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and it's just $1,100 currently -- that's a $500 discount. These laptop deals will be available through June 4.

There are plenty of other great deals available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at LG to find everything you need.