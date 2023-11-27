Casper Cyber Monday Deals: Everything Is Up to 30% Off
Casper is offering some of the best mattress deals for Cyber Monday. Snag deals on mattresses, pillows, foundations and more.
If you're looking to buy a mattress this Cyber Monday, consider investing in a Casper Mattress. The Cyber Monday mattress deals offer a great opportunity to snag a quality mattress at a more affordable price. For today, Casper is offering up to 30% sitewide, which includes mattress, furniture, bedding accessories, dog beds and pillows.
Casper is known for combining multiple layers of foam to provide optimal support and comfort, which caters to most sleeper types (back sleepers, stomach sleepers and side sleepers).
The mattress's design contours your body, relieving pressure points from your joints, which in turn can help you get more restful sleep. Whether you prefer the Original (flagship bed), the Wave (most supportive) or Snow (with cooling technology), you can't go wrong with a Casper Mattress.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Has Started: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Cyber Monday Deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals