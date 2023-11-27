X
Casper Cyber Monday Deals: Everything Is Up to 30% Off

Casper is offering some of the best mattress deals for Cyber Monday. Snag deals on mattresses, pillows, foundations and more.

casper original mattress
Dillon Payne/CNET

If you're looking to buy a mattress this Cyber Monday, consider investing in a Casper Mattress. The Cyber Monday mattress deals offer a great opportunity to snag a quality mattress at a more affordable price. For today, Casper is offering up to 30% sitewide, which includes mattress, furniture, bedding accessories, dog beds and pillows.

Casper is known for combining multiple layers of foam to provide optimal support and comfort, which caters to most sleeper types (back sleepers, stomach sleepers and side sleepers).

The mattress's design contours your body, relieving pressure points from your joints, which in turn can help you get more restful sleep. Whether you prefer the Original (flagship bed), the Wave (most supportive) or Snow (with cooling technology), you can't go wrong with a Casper Mattress.

