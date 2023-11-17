Best Black Friday Sonos Deals: Savings of Up to 25% on Sonos Speakers
Top-notch speakers don't come cheap. Take advantage of this rare sale on Sonos devices.
Bargain hunters can get a jump start on Black Friday right now. While the big event is just a week away, plenty of popular items are already seeing steep price cuts at various retailers. And for those of you looking for deep discounts on top-notch soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers for your entertainment space, Sonos is the gold standard. Right now you can score up to 25% off select Sonos speakers for Black Friday.
The sheer volume of deals can get overwhelming, but we have over a dozen of CNET's shopping experts that have been analyzing the offers and have worked to gather the top deals across thousands of items at trusted retailers, spending more than 515 hours each week on bringing you the cream of the crop, especially deals on products we've tested and evaluated, like Sonos speakers. Many of our favorite models are seeing discounts right now, making it a great time to snag one for yourself (or a loved one).
Best Black Friday Sonos deals
This two-channel soundbar with Wi-Fi is our pick for best inexpensive soundbar for music -- and right now you can grab the Sonos Ray for $56 less.
If you want to add some serious bass to your audio setup, this third-generation Sonos Sub is a solid option. And right now you can score this wireless subwoofer at a $160 discount.
This impressive soundbar is our favorite all-in-one soundbar you can get for less than a grand. The Sonos Arc comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus you won't need a subwoofer for this model to shine. And right now it's $180 less than its usual price.
If you're looking for a great portable speaker, this Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model is one of our favorite options. The Sonos Roam water- and dust-proof and comes in at under $150 with this deal.
The second-generation of the Sonos Beam also sports Dolby Atmos and built-in voice assistants, making is a great soundbar at a more affordable price point.
- Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: $719 (save $180)
- Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar $399 (save $100)
- Ray soundbar: $223 (save $56)
- Sub (Gen 3) wireless subwoofer: $639 (save $160)
- Sub Mini WiFi subwoofer: $343 (save $86)
- Roam smart portable Bluetooth speaker: $134 (save $45)
- Roam SL portable Bluetooth speaker: $119 (save $40)
- Amp 2.1 channel amplifier: $599 (save $100)
- Port streaming media player: $399 (save $50)
Will there be sales for Sonos during Black Friday?
Sonos products rarely go on sale, but you will find some prices fluctuate throughout the year. Usually the biggest discounts on Sonos speakers are available during major shopping events. With that in mind, we expect to see significant Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings this year on the brand's top items.
Where's the best place to buy Sonos on Black Friday?
We expect that you will find direct deals from Sonos directly, as well as savings from select third-party retailers. Based on both Amazon's Black Friday and Best Buy's Black Friday sales from last year, we anticipate both retailers to price-match the best deals on Sonos speakers during Black Friday.
