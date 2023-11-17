Best Black Friday Sonos Deals: Savings of Up to 25% on Sonos Speakers

Bargain hunters can get a jump start on Black Friday right now. While the big event is just a week away, plenty of popular items are already seeing steep price cuts at various retailers. And for those of you looking for deep discounts on top-notch soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers for your entertainment space, Sonos is the gold standard. Right now you can score up to 25% off select Sonos speakers for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Sonos deals



Sonos Sub: $639 If you want to add some serious bass to your audio setup, this third-generation Sonos Sub is a solid option. And right now you can score this wireless subwoofer at a $160 discount. Details Save $160 $639 at Best Buy

Sonos/CNET

Will there be sales for Sonos during Black Friday?

Sonos products rarely go on sale, but you will find some prices fluctuate throughout the year. Usually the biggest discounts on Sonos speakers are available during major shopping events. With that in mind, we expect to see significant Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings this year on the brand's top items.

Where's the best place to buy Sonos on Black Friday?

We expect that you will find direct deals from Sonos directly, as well as savings from select third-party retailers. Based on both Amazon's Black Friday and Best Buy's Black Friday sales from last year, we anticipate both retailers to price-match the best deals on Sonos speakers during Black Friday.