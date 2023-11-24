Bag a Discounted Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 + Free SmartTag 2 Item Tracker on Black Friday
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and SmartTag 2 both feature heavily in the Black Friday fun.
The Black Friday fun is well underway and now is your chance to get your hands on a discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and in some cases get a free SmartTag 2 thrown in for good measure. Just remember that these deals could end at any moment and without warning so the best move is to order your new smartwatch and item tracker soon, before it's too late.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Right now there are multiple Galaxy Watch 6 deals to be had with savings of up to 30% depending on the model chosen. There are also deals on various accessories including bands for your new watch so be sure to shop the full page of deals before checking out.
These deals are available on both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, not to mention the Bespoke Edition, so make sure you're picking the one that best fits your look and requirements.
The Galaxy Watch 6 with a free SmartTag 2 can be yours for just $230, a price that represents a huge $100 off the normal price you'd pay if you bought the two items separately. There are multiple color options, too, but either way, you'll get a 40mm watch with support for tracking your activities and fitness. Your new watch will monitor your heart rate and help you keep tabs on your sleeping patterns, too.
Looking for something a little different? Don't worry, we've collated all the best Amazon Black Friday deals across all manner of categories just waiting for your your perusal.
