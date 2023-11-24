Bag a Discounted Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 + Free SmartTag 2 Item Tracker on Black Friday

The Black Friday fun is well underway and now is your chance to get your hands on a discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and in some cases get a free SmartTag 2 thrown in for good measure. Just remember that these deals could end at any moment and without warning so the best move is to order your new smartwatch and item tracker soon, before it's too late.

Right now there are multiple Galaxy Watch 6 deals to be had with savings of up to 30% depending on the model chosen. There are also deals on various accessories including bands for your new watch so be sure to shop the full page of deals before checking out.

These deals are available on both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, not to mention the Bespoke Edition, so make sure you're picking the one that best fits your look and requirements.

The Galaxy Watch 6 with a free SmartTag 2 can be yours for just $230, a price that represents a huge $100 off the normal price you'd pay if you bought the two items separately. There are multiple color options, too, but either way, you'll get a 40mm watch with support for tracking your activities and fitness. Your new watch will monitor your heart rate and help you keep tabs on your sleeping patterns, too.

