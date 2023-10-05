X

Samsung's New $30 SmartTag 2 Takes On Apple AirTags

The tracking device only works with Galaxy phones.

Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
Meara Isenberg
Black and white versions of the Galaxy SmartTag 2.

Samsung's new SmartTag 2.

 Samsung

After the SmartTag and SmartTag Plus, Samsung is introducing a new device to help you keep track of items: the Galaxy SmartTag 2. It sports a new design, updated features and will launch globally on Oct. 10.

The SmartTag 2 competes with the likes of Tile trackers and Apple AirTags. Like the existing SmartTags line, you can only use SmartTag 2 with Samsung Galaxy phones. It'll cost $30 in the US.

The SmartTag 2 has a "new compact size and ring-shaped design," and includes metal on the inside of the ring for increased resilience, according to a press release from Samsung. It also makes changes to battery life with a new Power Saving Mode and improved Normal Mode. Users can switch between the modes, with the SmartTag 2's battery lasting up to 700 days when using Power Saving Mode -- more than twice as long as previous models -- and up to 500 days on Normal Mode, according to Samsung. 

The device also comes with an improved Compass View feature if you have an ultra-wideband-supported Galaxy smartphone. The feature provides arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in relation to the user, per Samsung. There are also upgrades to Samsung's SmartThings Find app, which is built directly into phones and connects to SmartTags, such as a full screen map view and an intuitive interface.

The SmartTag 2 has Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband capabilities, similar to the SmartTag Plus. Samsung notes that to fully function, the SmartTag 2 needs to be paired with ultra-wideband-enabled Galaxy smartphones with Android 11 or higher. 

Here's a look at more tracker options, and tips for using the SmartTag and SmartTag Plus.

