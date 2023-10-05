Samsung's New $30 SmartTag 2 Takes On Apple AirTags

After the SmartTag and SmartTag Plus, Samsung is introducing a new device to help you keep track of items: the Galaxy SmartTag 2. It sports a new design, updated features and will launch globally on Oct. 10.

The SmartTag 2 competes with the likes of Tile trackers and Apple AirTags. Like the existing SmartTags line, you can only use SmartTag 2 with Samsung Galaxy phones. It'll cost $30 in the US.

The SmartTag 2 has a "new compact size and ring-shaped design," and includes metal on the inside of the ring for increased resilience, according to a press release from Samsung. It also makes changes to battery life with a new Power Saving Mode and improved Normal Mode. Users can switch between the modes, with the SmartTag 2's battery lasting up to 700 days when using Power Saving Mode -- more than twice as long as previous models -- and up to 500 days on Normal Mode, according to Samsung.

The device also comes with an improved Compass View feature if you have an ultra-wideband-supported Galaxy smartphone. The feature provides arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in relation to the user, per Samsung. There are also upgrades to Samsung's SmartThings Find app, which is built directly into phones and connects to SmartTags, such as a full screen map view and an intuitive interface.

The SmartTag 2 has Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband capabilities, similar to the SmartTag Plus. Samsung notes that to fully function, the SmartTag 2 needs to be paired with ultra-wideband-enabled Galaxy smartphones with Android 11 or higher.

Here's a look at more tracker options, and tips for using the SmartTag and SmartTag Plus.