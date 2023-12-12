Top Phones to Expect in 2024: iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 and More

It was a busy year for smartphone launches, and 2024 is expected to be just as eventful. Major phone-makers like Apple, Samsung and Google each typically launch new devices around the same time every year, introducing more sophisticated cameras, faster processors and enhanced designs.

But 2024 may be different. Tech companies are looking for new ways to infuse generative AI, or artificial intelligence that can create conversational (but not always accurate) responses to prompts based on training data, into their products. As 2023 draws to a close, we got our first glimpse at how that tech is appearing in smartphones through the Pixel 8 family and new mobile chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

While 2023 was the year generative AI went mainstream, 2024 will test how truly useful these AI-powered features are. With AI being the new buzzword thanks to the success of ChatGPT, every tech company is jumping at the chance to weave it into their products. Now, we'll have to see if it lives up to the hype.

Here's a look at the most anticipated phones from the industry's biggest players next year, not including foldable phones and budget phones.

iPhone 16 lineup

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in September. James Martin/CNET

What to expect: Apple launches new iPhones every September, and we have no reason to believe next year will be any different. All iPhone 16 models are expected to get upgraded microphones to improve Siri performance, according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The change would come as Apple is said to be ramping up the iPhone's AI features, Bloomberg reports. Otherwise, the iPhone 16 family is rumored to get a new A18 chip from Apple, with the Pro models getting a version called the A18 Pro Bionic, analyst Jeff Pu reports according to MacRumors. The camera on the regular iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to get a tetraprism telephoto lens like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Kuo also reports, meaning it would likely have a 5x telephoto zoom instead of 3x. Read our full iPhone 16 rumor roundup.

Why we're excited about it: The iPhone 16 sounds like it will be a modest upgrade over the iPhone 15 family. But I'm interested in seeing Apple's take on how AI can improve the smartphone experience. Siri is expected to be a big part of that, and I'm looking forward to seeing Siri evolve into more than just a quick way to set timers or check tomorrow's weather forecast.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The Galaxy S23 series of phones came out earlier this year. Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

What to expect: AI will likely be a big focus for Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The South Korean tech giant in November announced Galaxy AI, which it describes as a "mobile AI experience." Since the Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in January according to SBS Biz News, it seems plausible that Galaxy AI will play a big role in the new device. Otherwise, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may get a flat screen instead of a slightly curved one, according to leaks that have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) from accounts under the aliases David Martin and SuperRoader. The phones will also likely get routine camera and processor upgrades and may run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which can process AI tasks without pinging the cloud. Read our Samsung Galaxy S24 rumor roundup for more.

Why we're excited about it: I've been waiting for Samsung to come up with clever new software features the way Google has for its Pixel devices. Galaxy AI could be the answer, but we won't know for sure until Samsung announces the new phones.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Pixel 8 (right) are Google's latest models. James Martin/CNET

What to expect: There haven't been many rumors about Google's next Pixel phones yet since they typically launch in October. But based on Google's product strategy, it's probably safe to assume we'll be seeing new AI-powered features similar to the ones that debuted in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Earlier this month, Google introduced its new AI model Gemini, which runs on the Pixel 8 Pro to power features like conversation summaries in the Recorder app. It seems plausible that Google would build on that, adding more AI-fueled capabilities to its next Pixels. Otherwise, we can likely expect routine upgrades like a new Tensor processor and camera improvements. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, also says the new phones will have larger screens than the Pixel 8 generation, according to a post on X.

Why we're excited about it: Google's Pixel phones are usually among CNET's favorite phones of the year. The Pixel 8 generation felt like an early look at Google's new AI-focused direction for smartphones, and I imagine Google will apply learnings and feedback from the Pixel 8 to the Pixel 9. Plus, given that the Pixel 8 Pro's camera didn't impress CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon the way he had hoped, I'd like to see Google make up for that with the Pixel 9 Pro.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12, with small cosmetic and big internal upgrades, has been unveiled in China. OnePlus

What to expect: OnePlus already introduced its new flagship phone in China, and an international release is expected in early 2024. The OnePlus 12 is a modest upgrade over the OnePlus 11 that runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, has a higher resolution 64-megapixel telephoto camera like the OnePlus Open compared to the previous model's 32-megapixel zoom camera, more storage in the base model (256GB instead of 128GB), and faster 50-watt wireless charging among other changes.

Why we're excited about it: OnePlus built a reputation for offering some of the fastest charging speeds available in smartphones, and it sounds like that could hold true yet again for the OnePlus 12. In addition to supporting 50-watt wireless charging, there's also 100W wired charging. Plus, it's one of the first phones to run on Qualcomm's new chip, which has been optimized for AI-powered tasks like generating details beyond the frame in an image to make it look like the photo was taken with an ultrawide lens. Now, I'm waiting to see how OnePlus puts that chip to use.

Oppo Find X7 series

Oppo's Find X6 Pro flagship phone (pictured) was released in 2023. Oppo

What to expect: If Oppo maintains the same launch schedule as 2023, the Oppo Find X7 could arrive in early 2024. (The Find X6 series launched in March.) It may have 100-watt fast charging, according to tech blog The Tech Outlook, which says two Oppo devices expected to be the Find X7 and X7 Pro have been spotted on a Chinese certification database. The Find X7 family will also have a Hasselblad Hypertone camera system, which uses computational photography to cut down on distortion and image noise. It could also run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, since an Oppo press release mentions that chip will appear in the company's future flagship phone.

Why we're excited about it: Oppo is known for offering phones with sleek hardware and quality cameras, and soon we'll learn if the Find X7 upholds that reputation. However, the Find X6 only launched in China, so it's unlikely that we'll see an international release for the Find X7.

Xiaomi 14 series

The Xiaomi 14 was introduced in late October. Xiaomi's phones aren't expected to be released in the US. Xiaomi

What to expect: Xiaomi introduced its new pair of flagship phones at the end of October, touting that they're the first with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Otherwise, the Xiaomi 14's display can reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and its camera sensor can take in 180% more light than the Xiaomi 13. There's also 90-watt fast charging on the regular Xiaomi 14 and 120 watts on the Pro. Both phones run on Xiaomi's new HyperOS software, which is designed to power mobile devices, cars and smart home devices. Xiaomi typically launches new phones in China before bringing them to other markets, although these phones aren't expected to arrive in the US.

Why we're excited about it: Xiaomi's phones are known for packing powerful performance, massive cameras and speedy charging. It's the third-largest phone-maker behind Apple and Samsung by global shipment volume, so its new devices and technologies are bound to have an influence on the industry.

Based on the rumors, reports and announcements so far, next year's phones should bring a balance of new AI features and updates to existing staples like charging speeds. Although AI still has to prove its purpose in phones, the idea of software features that truly bring something new and useful to phones is refreshing.