Oppo's "Ultimate Camera Phone" Is Impressive, but You Can't Buy It

Oppo has just unveiled the Find X7 Ultra, or the first Ultra phone as part of its premium Find X series. As you can probably infer from the name, this phone represents the pinnacle of what Oppo has to offer on a smartphone in 2024.

More specfically, the Find X7 Ultra has a sharp and bright 6.8-inch display (2,560 x 1440 pixels, 1600 nits), runs on the latest Qualcomm processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), and is powered by a large battery (5,000mAh) complemented by ultra-fast wired (100W) and wireless (50W) charging.

However, this phone is truly all about the cameras, as Oppo has demonstrated by that imposing camera bump. There are a grand total of five cameras. Four of them are on the back, of which two are periscope-style telephoto cameras backed by large Sony sensors and improved computational photography chops. The Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, which boasts Samsung's most advance camera module has a single telephoto lens, but its capable of further zoom with 10x.

Oppo says those cameras bridge the "zoom gap between optical focal lengths like never before on a smartphone" most because it has an equivalent focal length of 14-135 mm. The remaining two cameras are a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel main camera. Oppo is also playing up its Hypertone Image Engine, which it says rectifies typical issue that can arise from computational photography such as oversharpening and overexposure among others.

Oppo sent me a Find X7 Ultra phone in blue to cover ahead of today's official launch. I only managed to spend forty five minutes or so testing out the Find X7 Ultra, during which I spent a majority of that time taking pictures. In the limited time I spent with the Find 7 Ultra, I can say that I definitely appreciated the versatility of the camera setup as well as the zoom continuity that it offers. Although I didn't test it out, I love that you had the ability to set your own master photo style and tune the camera to take images in that style. Basically, you can adjust parameters like contrast, sharpness and saturation and save those settings to a profiles, allowing for image customisation.

I also appreciated the Find X7 Pro's screen and slick design. The Find X7 Ultra evolves the design language of the Find X6 Pro and comes in black, brown, and dark blue, the latter of which have a two-tone design. New to the X series is an alert slider, a hardware switch popularized by OnePlus (a subsidiary of Oppo) on its phones since it made it easy to toggle between ring, silent and vibrate modes.

However, Oppo has reserved the Find X7 Ultra for a release in its native China only. The company says there are no current plans for an international launch. Pricing information wasn't available either at the time of writing, but I'd expect it to be in the range of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's price.

Find X7 Ultra's rear cameras

The Find X7 Ultra is perhaps the only commercially available phone to offer two periscope-style telephoto lenses. The dual lens configuration includes a 65mm portrait focal length with 3x optical zoom and a 135mm close-up focal length with 6x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. The main 50-megapixel wide camera uses Sony's LYT-900, a one-inch type sensor that promises to be more power efficient than its predecessor and capture lots of details. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera meanwhile is use Sony LYT-600 sensor, which Oppo says is ideal for either macro photography or capturing expansive scenes no matter the time of day.

Together with the main and ultra-wide camera, it made for a delightfull versatile setup. For instance, I brought the phone along with me to an ATP tennis tournament in Hong Kong, and it was easy to get shots of the entire stadium and then get close-ups of the tennis players way down on the courts thanks to all that zoom power (up to 120x).

Taken on default settings with ultra-wide camera on the Find X7 Ultra Sareena Dayaram/CNET

This photo and the following 1-2 photo(s) were taken using zoom. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Rublev in motion. The phone still managed to capture a crisp shot while zooming in despite a moving subject. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Andrey Rublev giving victory remarks after defeating Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori at an Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open. I could barely see Rublev's face with my naked eye and ended up relying on the phone's digital zoom to capture this shot. You can still see the the hairs covering his arm and leg. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Portrait mode example. This was taken indoors with sunlight pouring in through large windows. I'm impressed with the detail on this photo, particularly Rocky's fur, as well as the subtle bokeh effect in the background. However, Rocky's fur coat has a warmer color tone in real life. This picture makes it look significantly cooler. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Night mode example. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

6x optical zoom at night. Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Find X7 Ultra key specs

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 2,560 x 1440 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness

Battery: 5,000 mAh (100W wired, 50W wireless charging)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel quad camera setup

RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB + 512GB