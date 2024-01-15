OnePlus 12 and 12R Bring a Familiar Design

Released earlier this month in China, the OnePlus 12 is up for preorder globally today with open sales beginning on Feb. 7. The OnePlus 12R (seen on the right), offers stripped-back specs for a lower price and will be available in February.
Official pricing isn't yet known for either phone but we expect OnePlus to confirm in the coming days.
Click through to see more of these new phones and keep your eye on CNET for full reviews, coming soon.
The OnePlus 12 is the company's main flagship, packing the most exciting specs and beefed-up camera units. Pricing for the 12R has yet to be announced, but we expect it to be significantly less than the 12.
Both phones look good, though there hasn't been a significant departure in design from last year's OnePlus 11.
The OnePlus 11, seen on the right, introduced this large circular camera unit and while the glossy back has been replaced by a frosted one, the family resemblance is clear.
I like the look of the OnePlus 12.
The OnePlus 12R looks more restrained -- at least in this plain black version -- but if you shove it in a case then who cares what it looks like.
The OnePlus 12 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM.
The Hasselblad partnership continues on the OnePlus 12, packing a 50-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an ultrawide lens.
The 12R has more pared-back camera specs. It loses the optical zoom lens in favor of a macro lens. I expect it to take fine pictures, but if photography prowess is important to you then it's the OnePlus 12 you should look toward.
The OnePlus 12R does not bear the Hasselblad camera logo.
OnePlus cameras have always been good, but not great. I'm looking forward to seeing what this new one can do.
The phone has an extremely bright display, more efficient cooling during demanding gaming and 80W fast charging.
We'll be putting both phones through their paces in the coming days and weeks.