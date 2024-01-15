X

OnePlus 12 and 12R Bring a Familiar Design

The OnePlus 12 and 12R are here and they look good, albeit familiar.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
Image of a oneplus phone
1 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Released earlier this month in China, the OnePlus 12 is up for preorder globally today with open sales beginning on Feb. 7. The OnePlus 12R (seen on the right), offers stripped-back specs for a lower price and will be available in February.

Official pricing isn't yet known for either phone but we expect OnePlus to confirm in the coming days.

Click through to see more of these new phones and keep your eye on CNET for full reviews, coming soon. 

Image of a oneplus phone
2 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 12 is the company's main flagship, packing the most exciting specs and beefed-up camera units. Pricing for the 12R has yet to be announced, but we expect it to be significantly less than the 12. 

Image of a oneplus phone
3 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Both phones look good, though there hasn't been a significant departure in design from last year's OnePlus 11. 

oneplus-12-12r-cnet-lanxon-11
4 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 11, seen on the right, introduced this large circular camera unit and while the glossy back has been replaced by a frosted one, the family resemblance is clear. 

Image of a oneplus phone
5 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I like the look of the OnePlus 12. 

Image of a oneplus phone
6 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 12R looks more restrained -- at least in this plain black version -- but if you shove it in a case then who cares what it looks like. 

Image of a oneplus phone
7 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 12 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. 

Image of a oneplus phone
8 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Hasselblad partnership continues on the OnePlus 12, packing a 50-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an ultrawide lens. 

Image of a oneplus phone
9 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 12R has more pared-back camera specs. It loses the optical zoom lens in favor of a macro lens. I expect it to take fine pictures, but if photography prowess is important to you then it's the OnePlus 12 you should look toward. 

Image of a oneplus phone
10 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 12R does not bear the Hasselblad camera logo. 

Image of a oneplus phone
11 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus cameras have always been good, but not great. I'm looking forward to seeing what this new one can do. 

Image of a oneplus phone
12 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone has an extremely bright display, more efficient cooling during demanding gaming and 80W fast charging. 

Image of a oneplus phone
13 of 13 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

We'll be putting both phones through their paces in the coming days and weeks. 

More Galleries

Steak Toasters, Indoor Smokers and Robot Cocktails: All the Kitchen Tech of CES 2024
indoor smoker with brisket

Steak Toasters, Indoor Smokers and Robot Cocktails: All the Kitchen Tech of CES 2024

14 Photos
Astounding CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For
CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Astounding CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For

19 Photos
AI at CES 2024: Take a Look at the Coolest Tech From the Show
2024 Volkswagen ID 7

AI at CES 2024: Take a Look at the Coolest Tech From the Show

19 Photos
The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange
The Rabbit R1 personal AI assistant

The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant Looks Downright Retro in Orange

8 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions
img-1596

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

8 Photos
The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024
LG OLED T TV

The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024

8 Photos