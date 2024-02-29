Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Is Coming in July, Report Says

Samsung's likely next major upgrade for its folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, appears primed to launch this summer. And this year, it appears to be taking on a boxier design, with squared edges similar to those on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Renders, or images of what the folding phone might look like based on leaks and reports, were published online Wednesday by frequent device-news leaker OnLeaks and the publication Smartprix. Smartprix said it collaborated with OnLeaks for the renders, but did not otherwise describe how they were procured. CNET was not able to confirm the veracity of the renders. In response to CNET's query, Samsung said it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders put it at mostly the same dimensions as its predecessor, including the inner and outer screens. USB-C slots, volume buttons and SIM card slots all appear unchanged, and Smartprix says even the cameras will likely use the same sensors as the current Galaxy Z Fold 5. Smartprix said it expects the Z Fold 6 to stand out for the new Galaxy AI features announced in January, such as the search and live translation functions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be among Samsung's next major flagship folding phones, bolstering the Korean tech giant's image as a competitor to Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel lines. Folding phones are popular among techies and are often pitched as a next evolution in smartphone design beyond the flat slab designs we're used to today.

The biggest downside of folding phones, though, is their price. Samsung's Z Fold 5 launched at $1,800 before discounts and incentives last year, far above the $800 starting price for the Galaxy S24-line of phones. Another downside is that they're fragile, though Samsung has steadily improved on that. Last year, Samsung announced a new hinge design that allows the phone to close completely shut, reducing the likelihood of dust and other debris getting caught in the device.

Though Samsung hasn't announced its Unpacked event for the summer, nor its intentions to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6, both seem increasingly likely, particularly after the company teased its Galaxy Ring smart device for sleep, cycle and health tracking earlier this year. The Galaxy Ring has quickly become one of CNET's most anticipated product launches of the year.