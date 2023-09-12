Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Debut With Dynamic Island, New Colors and More

Apple's latest iPhones are here. On Tuesday in Cupertino, California, the tech giant took the wraps off its newest iPhone models at its "Wonderlust" event, introducing the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus alongside a bevy of other devices, including the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Among the big new features is the expansion of Dynamic Island, the animated feature at the top of the screen that gives contextual information and which debuted last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, to the iPhone 15 line. Also widely tipped was the addition of USB-C, which has replaced the Lightning port for wired charging and connectivity.

Pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB iPhone 15 and $899 for the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus, so long as you're activating with a carrier. Preorders begin on Friday, September 15 with the phones going on sale next week, September 22.

As with 2022's iPhone 14 line, there is no "mini" iPhone 15 with Apple once again releasing a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. The displays are brighter this year as well, up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

There are five colors for the new phones: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The main camera on the iPhone 15 is now 48 megapixels and in addition to taking higher resolution photos and videos, also allows for a new 2x telephoto zoom (albeit at 12 megapixels).

The chip under the hood is based on last year's A16 Bionic, which was in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Last year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus relied on the A15 Bionic.) There is a bigger battery in the iPhone 15 line, though Apple did not reveal specific battery sizes.

The new devices continue to keep a host of prior iPhone features including 5G and satellite connectivity for emergencies. New for this year is the ability to call for roadside assistance via satellite, with Apple partnering with AAA in the US. The roadside feature is included in AAA membership, while Apple says it will offer satellite connectivity for free for two years with the purchase of an iPhone 15.

In addition to USB-C, the new iPhones will be able to work with MagSafe, as well as new accessories that support the Qi2 wireless charging standard that was announced earlier this year.