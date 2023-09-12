Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming to iPhone 15 Pro

Apple's Wonderlust event on Tuesday was all about the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch, including some interesting mobile gaming features. That is if you buy an iPhone 15 Pro.

Powering the new Pro lineup of iPhones is the A17 Pro chip, which Apple revealed during Tuesday's show. The new processor takes the upcoming iPhone Pro to a new level in mobile gaming with better graphic performance and ray tracing, a technology that displays realistic light in video games.

Because of the powered-up chip, console versions of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Mirage will come to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year, Apple said.

Tuesday's show focused on the upgrades coming to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup. The iPhone 15 will be the first phone to come with USB-C connectivity, while Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro is the lightest Pro model it has ever made.

Handheld gaming took a turn in the past two years thanks to the Steam Deck. Valve's portable PC gaming device and the rise of cloud gaming spurred other tech companies to make video games portable such as the Razer Edge, Lenovo Legion Go, Logitech G Cloud, Rog Ally and the upcoming PlayStation Portal.