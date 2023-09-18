iOS 17: 3 iPhone Settings You Need to Change ASAP

iOS 17, Apple's latest software update for the iPhone, is out today, and you can expect new features like StandBy, which turns your phone into a smart display, and Contact Posters -- bringing full-screen visuals to your contacts and your call screen.

Most of the biggest features are ready to use as soon as you download and install iOS 17 on your supported iPhone. However, there are some features that are disabled by default, and so it's your job to go into your settings and turn them on. To truly unlock the full potential of iOS 17, these are the settings you need to turn on as soon as you download iOS 17.

Turn on Face ID for Private Browsing in Safari

Safari has added several new privacy settings on iOS 17: You can now choose a different search engine (like DuckDuckGo) when privately browsing, automatically strip all tracking information from URLs, and securely share passwords with friends and family. And you can even lock your private browsing tabs in Safari -- but you'll need to toggle this setting on before you can use it.

In Settings, go to Safari and toggle on Require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing. That's all you need to do! If you want to test out the feature, open the Safari web browser and make your way to Private Browsing. If you attempt to browse privately, you'll be asked to use Face ID to access your private tabs.

Automatically delete your verification codes

We've talked about this iOS 17 feature extensively here at CNET, and for good reason. It's a very useful feature that cleans up the clutter of verification codes in your text messages, and it's somewhat hidden in your settings. And oh yeah, it's not enabled by default, so it's up to you to turn it on.

In the Settings app, go to Passwords > Password Options and toggle on Clean Up Automatically. Now, when you receive authentication notifications in Messages (or even in Mail), they'll be automatically deleted from their respective applications -- as long as you use the verification code with the autofill feature at the top of your keyboard. If you don't use the autofill feature, the verification code will stay in your messages or emails.

Enable the level in your camera

If you want to take better photos, or at least straighter photos, the native Camera application on your iPhone has a new, somewhat hidden feature that adds a virtual horizontal level as you snap a photo. You'll know the shot is level with the ground when it turns yellow and you feel the haptic feedback.

This feature is once again, not enabled by default, so go to Settings > Camera and toggle on Level under the Composition section. Now when you take a photo, you should see a broken straight line in the middle of your screen -- this is the level. Adjust your phone to make it yellow, signifying that it's now level to the ground.

