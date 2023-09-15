X

Get a Better Look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Take a look at the new iPhone 15 models and see what new features have been added.

iphone 15 in five different colors from an angled view
1 of 19 Apple

The iPhone 15 lineup has new colors

The iPhone 15 has officially been announced, coming in five new colors with a matte finish. Here's what it's capable of.

iPhone 15
2 of 19 Patrick Holland/CNET

There's a pink iPhone 15

Apple finally added a pink iPhone to its lineup.

port on iphone 15
3 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Apple iPhone 15 port

The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has all-day battery life.

iphone 14 models on giant display
4 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 sizes

The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.

iphone 15 side view
5 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 screen

The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield. 

iphone 15
6 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Before, the Dynamic Island has only been available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's now coming to the iPhone 15.

7 of 19 Apple/Gif by Arielle Burton/CNET

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Here's a look at how the Dynamic Island changes.

iphone 15 camera lens
8 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 camera

With the iPhone 15 camera, you'll have more zoom options.

price for iphone 15
9 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 price

Whoa! The price isn't changing for new iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 for $799 or iPhone 15 Plus for $899.

Keep going to see the iPhone 15 Pro models.

4 iphone 15 pro models
10 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in four colors.

iPhone 15 Pro Max
11 of 19 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Here's another look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iphone 15 pro button
12 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro has an Action button

Probably one of the most exciting features and biggest changes of the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action button on the side of the phone. Instead of only acting as a silencer, the new button that you press instead of toggle can be used for a variety of shortcuts.

two sizes of iphone 15 pro
13 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro sizes

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the "thinnest borders ever."

iphone 15 pro full shot
14 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro display

Here's how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

apple iphone 15 pro in titanium alloy
15 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro is made of titanium

iPhone 15 Pro Max
16 of 19 Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro sports three rear-facing cameras.

An iPhone 15 Prowith three rear-facing cameras.
17 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

Here's a closer look at the cameras.

pricing for iphone 15 pro and pro max models
18 of 19 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

How much do the iPhone 15 Pro models cost?

You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.

Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event
19 of 19 James Martin/CNET

Apple 'Wonderlust' event

Missed the Apple Wonderlust event? Here's everything Apple announced.

