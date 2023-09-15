Get a Better Look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 lineup has new colors
The iPhone 15 has officially been announced, coming in five new colors with a matte finish. Here's what it's capable of.
There's a pink iPhone 15
Apple finally added a pink iPhone to its lineup.
Apple iPhone 15 port
The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has all-day battery life.
iPhone 15 sizes
The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.
iPhone 15 screen
The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield.
iPhone 15 Dynamic Island
Before, the Dynamic Island has only been available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's now coming to the iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 Dynamic Island
Here's a look at how the Dynamic Island changes.
iPhone 15 camera
With the iPhone 15 camera, you'll have more zoom options.
iPhone 15 price
Whoa! The price isn't changing for new iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 for $799 or iPhone 15 Plus for $899.
Keep going to see the iPhone 15 Pro models.
iPhone 15 Pro has an Action button
Probably one of the most exciting features and biggest changes of the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action button on the side of the phone. Instead of only acting as a silencer, the new button that you press instead of toggle can be used for a variety of shortcuts.
iPhone 15 Pro sizes
The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the "thinnest borders ever."
iPhone 15 Pro display
Here's how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
iPhone 15 Pro cameras
Here's a closer look at the cameras.
How much do the iPhone 15 Pro models cost?
You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.