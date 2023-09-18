X

Apple iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Could You Save Money With Last Year's iPhone?

Apple's iPhone 15 is here, but the iPhone 14 is still a very good choice that now costs less.

Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
2 min read
iPhone 15, left, iPhone 14, right

iPhone 15, left, iPhone 14, right

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Apple's iPhone 15 ($799, £799, AU$1,499) is quite an upgrade from last year's iPhone 14. The latest model has a 48-megapixel main camera and the Dynamic Island, which first debuted on last year's iPhone 14 Pro. But the iPhone 14 is still on sale at a permanently reduced $699 starting price, and it's still plenty powerful on its own.

Both phones have iOS 17, with new features including StandBy Mode and lots of additional customizations. They both include Emergency SOS satellite connectivity, and in the US both use an eSIM when you set them up with a wireless carrier.

The new iPhone has a number of changes that will give it more options for wired and wireless charging in the years ahead. It now includes a USB-C port, for instance, instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port, which makes it compatible with the same cables that power most other electronics. It's worth pointing out, however, that the iPhone 15 uses the slower and older USB 2.0 standard than the iPhone 15 Pro's USB 3.0 standard. This means wired data transfers will be much faster with the 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 is also compatible with the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which is intended to make faster wireless charging more universally available across iPhone and Android phones.

But if your main concern when buying an iPhone is to have a fast, functional phone that takes great photos, the iPhone 14 is still a tempting option. Apple's Lightning cables aren't going to magically disappear right away, and the company is known for providing several years of software updates to its devices. For instance, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X from 2017 won't be getting this year's iOS 17, but they've both still received a total of five major software updates after debuting with iOS 11.

To help you see the differences between the new iPhone 15 and last year's iPhone 14, we've laid out the specs for both in the below chart. You can decide from there if the differences are worth the higher price, or if you'd get everything you need with the cheaper phone.

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Apple iPhone 14


Apple iPhone 15Apple iPhone 14
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,556x1,179 pixels6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
Pixel density 460 ppi460 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 2.82 x 5.81 x 0.31 in5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8 mm147 x 72 x 7.8 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 171 g (6.02 oz)172 g (6.07 oz)
Mobile software iOS 17iOS 16
Camera 48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel12-megapixel
Video capture 4K4K at 60 fps
Processor A16 BionicApple A15 Bionic
RAM/Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storage NoneNone
Battery/Charger Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours streamed)Undisclosed; Apple claims 20 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID)None (Face ID)
Connector USB-C (USB 2.0)Lightning
Headphone jack NoneNone
Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, MagSafe, Dynamic Island5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)$699 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $999 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB)£699 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,699 (256GB), AU$2,049 (512GB)AU$1,299 (128GB)

