iOS 17 Is Bringing a Fix for Those Two-Factor Authentication Codes Piling Up in Your Inbox

iOS 17 is set to arrive Sept. 18, meaning it's just days away from hitting iPhone users' devices. The update is bringing exciting new features, like the ability to create your own contact poster, the brand-new standby mode, the Journal app and more.

One of these features is the ability to automatically delete all those two-factor authentication codes that wind up in your iMessage or Mail inbox.

Two-factor authentication is an easy way to keep your information safer. By typing a simple code when logging in to any of your accounts, you can protect your information from being stolen. But we all know how frustrating it can be to have your messages app clogged up with all the two-factor authentication codes that get sent directly to your phone.

With this new feature, all you'll need to do is toggle one setting, and then the two-factor authentication codes will be deleted from your account, freeing up your inboxes.

How can I automatically delete two-factor authentication codes?

On iOS 17, If you want to turn on the option to automatically delete your two-factor authentication codes, you'll first need to go into your Settings on your phone. After you've opened your settings, navigate to the Passwords tab. Then tap Passwords. (You may need to unlock your phone.) Now tap Password Options scroll down to the Verification Codes section and enable Clean Up Automatically.

After you turn that one, you should be set. And don't worry -- this won't automatically delete any unused authentication codes -- it only deletes codes that you've already used. This also works in the Mail app, so all of your inboxes will be squeaky clean.

