Ubisoft E3 conference recap: Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Roller Champions, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and much more

The Ubisoft E3 press conference just happened. That was actually pretty interesting! We saw new footage of Watch Dogs Legion and new games like Gods and Monsters and Roller Champions were announced.

E3 conferences are in full swing. Microsoft brought the heat with a new console announcement and Bethesda brought the Battle Royale and Halo Eternal. EA showed off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and uh... not much else really.

And also there was Keanu.

If you need to play catch-up we have conveniently put every single trailer so far in this handy post, but there's still plenty to come. The E3 Nintendo Direct and Square Enix's E3 conference is still en route.

But back to Ubisoft.

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion leaked early doors, but at Ubisoft's conference we got an in-depth look at what the game will look and play like.

As expected Watch Dogs Legion is set in a post-Brexit dystopian surveillance state. Hacking, combat and other open world staples are a huge part of the game but -- the leaks were accurate -- the game also has a mechanic whereby you can recruit players and then control them in the game world. Different characters will have different skillsets and it's up to you to figure out who's best for which mission.

Gunplay is mixed up with some really cool interactive stuff -- at one point the player hacked a car to drive on its own and run over enemies. Very slick stuff.

It all feels very seamless, transitioning between players. It's a unique mechanic and I can't wait to experiment with it.

Also -- oh my god, it's Clint Hocking's new game. For the uninitiated, that's the guy behind the legendary Far Cry 2, one of the most sophisticated, influential open world games ever made. Damn.

Also -- you can play as a Grandma. Wow. This is an ambitious video game.

I think that was the first playable grandma in E3 history?? — Kirk Hamilton (@kirkhamilton) June 10, 2019

Gods and Monsters

So this is a brand new title from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is a very good development team!

What can we expect from this game? Hard to say. We saw very little, but the art style is heavily stylized and 'cartoony' for want of a better word. It also seems to be combat based, like sword swinging and the like. I have a feeling this could be extremely cool, but given how little they showed it's probably a long way away.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Look John Bernthal is no Keanu Reeves, but he's pretty damn good! He came along with a DOG -- a REAL DOG -- to promote Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

https://twitter.com/Joabyjojo/status/1138183572496441344

I'm really excited about this lovely dog.

This game is very much shooty shooty bang bang power fantasy stuff, but Ubisoft rarely makes a mess of its Ghost Recon series. This looks like it could be an interesting co-op experience. We didn't get to see too much of the game in actual action though.

Also: Ubisoft announced it would be bringing back AI players for folks who like single player.

The game comes out October 4 but a beta goes live September 5.

Roller Champions



Man, this looks awesome. It's a sports game, mixed with racing I guess?

But the interesting part: an alpha is available right now on Uplay for PC.

Roller Champions looks like a cross between Rocket League and that old classic game Speedball. I'm showing my age here, but I'm extremely keen on this.

The Division 2

The big announcement here was that, from June 13 till June 16, Ubisoft is making The Division 2 free to play.

There were also a number of updates on upcoming episodes, including a brand new raid.

Ubisoft is also making a The Division movie with Netflix which is just insane. I misheard and though they said the movie was being directed by David Lynch. Turns out it was just David Leitch, the guy behind Deadpool 2. That's still pretty awesome,

Rainbow Six Quarantine

This looks like a three player co-op game made by a new team in Montreal. They're hoping to reinvent co-op gameplay, but didn't show too much.

It has zombies and guns. It's a zombie gun game.

Uplay+

Well this made things super interesting. Uplay+ kicks off much like a broad games service like Microsoft game pass in September 2019. Mainly a subscription service thUplay will be available on Stadia. This is part of what Ubisoft referred to as a "partnership". Very interesting.

More details here in our full story.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.



