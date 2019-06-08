E3 2019: Apex Legends gets new character, Wattson, and the insane L-Star weapon at EA Play

EA/Respawn Entertainment

EA Play, EA's press event for E3 2019 happened Saturday morning, and the company devoted 30 minutes to Apex Legends season 2. Among other things, we learned the game will start July 2, with a new weapon, new skins, a ranked mode and the 10th Legend of the game, Wattson.

Natalie "Wattson" Paquette can build her own defensive structures, a counter to the game's typical aggressive characters. Her tactical ability involves electric fences for building defensive perimeters that damage and slow other players, while her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, places an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and refills her teammates' shields.

Wattson's story is that she and her father helped build the Apex Arena, and she's considered the "kid sister" of the other Legends. That means she has a bit more lore in comparison to the other characters.

The new weapon of the season, the L-Star, can shatter doors and do big damage. Fans of the Titanfall series will recognize the weapon from multiplayer matches.

Apex Legends season 2 also includes a ranked mode. It'll be available only for the best players to compete against each other and will have its own rewards. There'll also be some rebalancing weapons, including the Mozambique shotgun.

Respawn Entertainment also announced a "double xp" weekend on June 7-9 where players will earn twice the Battle Pass and base experience points.

The final montage video for Apex Legends gave a quick glimpse of a giant eyeball that's teased as a "big thing" coming to Kings Canyon in Apex Legends season 2.

Originally published June 8, 10:30 a.m. PT.

