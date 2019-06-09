Wolfenstein: Youngblood shows off new gameplay and a Nazi killing co-op mode at E3 2019

Bethesda Softworks

At the Bethesda E3 showcase last year, we got our first look at the new Wolfenstein game -- Youngblood. This year, Bethesda had a few more details and a brand new trailer to show off ahead of its impending release.

Youngblood follows the twin daughters of series' protagonist B.J. Blaskowicz and follows the duo as they move through Nazi-occupied Paris to find their missing father.

MachineGames, responsible for previous entries in Bethesda's rebooted Wolfenstein series, is again helming Youngblood, but stablemate Arkane Games, responsible for the Dishonored series, is co-developing.

Machine Games is promising a grander scale to the game -- and the ability to kill nazis with a friend. That's right: Youngblood will have co-op. You can check out the trailer below:

The game releases on July 26, 2019 and will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Mentioned Above Nintendo Switch (Gray) $289 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.