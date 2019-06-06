CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3 coming to Google Stadia

It'll be developed by Larian Studios.

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 will come to Google Stadia. 

 Google/Larian Studios

Google started its Stadia Connect Conference with a surprise reveal with the return of the Baldur's Gate series.

Baldur's Gate 3 was the first game shown during the Google Stadia event. Developed by Larian Studios, the third entry will be the first new game in the series since the early 2000s.

More info to come. 

Next Article: FCC's robocall blocking plan may finally give you some relief