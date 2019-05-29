Electronic Arts and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 2019: How to watch live

Get ready for the music. You know which music I'm talking about. John Williams' anthem for nerds the world over: The Star Wars theme song.

Electronic Arts is expected to give new details about its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, during its presentations at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles starting June 8 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). which will tell the tale of iconic space heroes shortly after the rise of Darth Vader and the evil empire. It promises an engrossing story, light sabers and much more when it's released later this year.

That isn't the only big announcement EA likely has planned, but it is likely to get some of the most attention. Other things you can expect from the game maker is an update to its Anthem action adventure game, which launched to mixed reviews when it was released in February.

The company is also likely to discuss new changes to Apex Legends, its online last-man-standing battle royale game that became the talk of the industry when it launched just before Anthem. Months later, people still speak well of EA's newest competitor to Epic's Fortnite, though its popularity among streamers on Amazon's Twitch live video service has dropped.

When

EA isn't holding a traditional press conference this year, instead opting to hold a series of online streams from its EA Play fan event in Los Angeles. All we know for sure is that festivities kick off at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET on June 8.

Where

We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will have links to the company's livestreams as they're published.

What we can expect

Last year, EA surprised fans with the announcement of a streaming game service as well as a surprise sequel to its adventure game Unravel. Expect a health amount of time devoted to discussing the company's upcoming updates for its popular sports games like FIFA and Madden, among other things, too.

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot.




