Electronic Arts and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 2019: How to watch live

Get ready for the music. You know which music I'm talking about. John Williams' anthem for nerds the world over: The Star Wars theme song.
Electronic Arts is expected to give new details about its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, during its presentations at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles starting June 8 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). which will tell the tale of iconic space heroes shortly after the rise of Darth Vader and the evil empire. It promises an engrossing story, light sabers and much more when it's released later this year.
That isn't the only big announcement EA likely has planned, but it is likely to get some of the most attention. Other things you can expect from the game maker is an update to its Anthem action adventure game, which launched to mixed reviews when it was released in February.
The company is also likely to discuss new changes to Apex Legends, its online last-man-standing battle royale game that became the talk of the industry when it launched just before Anthem. Months later, people still speak well of EA's newest competitor to Epic's Fortnite, though its popularity among streamers on Amazon's Twitch live video service has dropped.
When
EA isn't holding a traditional press conference this year, instead opting to hold a series of online streams from its EA Play fan event in Los Angeles. All we know for sure is that festivities kick off at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET on June 8.
Where
We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will have links to the company's livestreams as they're published.
What we can expect
Last year, EA surprised fans with the announcement of a streaming game service as well as a surprise sequel to its adventure game Unravel. Expect a health amount of time devoted to discussing the company's upcoming updates for its popular sports games like FIFA and Madden, among other things, too.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
11 TV shows to watch after Game of Thrones ends: Need to fill your Game of Thrones void? These shows might do the trick.
Devilish David Tennant is a hell of lot of fun in Good Omens: Apocalyptic new miniseries adapts Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book.
E3 2019
-
reading•Electronic Arts and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 2019: How to watch live
-
May 29•Ubisoft at E3 2019: Watch live for Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull and Bones
-
May 29•Microsoft's Xbox, Halo Infinite and Gears 5 at E3 2019: How to watch live
-
May 29•Death Stranding: What we know about Hideo Kojima's mind-melting next game
-
•See All
Discuss: Electronic Arts and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 2019: How to watch live
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.