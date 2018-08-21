Shenmue 3 has a release date and it's more than a year away

It's been 17 years since the classic Dreamcast-era epic Shenmue 2 released in 2001. Now fans will have to wait just a little over a year to get some closure.

Shenmue 3 will release on Aug. 27, 2019. Video game publisher Deep Silver just released a trailer for the upcoming game, which shows scenes from the game's story and reveals the release date.

Shenmue and Shenmue 2 (released in 1999 and 2001, respectively) were cult classics for the Sega Dreamcast that gained a following for their characters and storyline. But unfortunately the Shenmue series died along with the Sega Dreamcast.

A decade ago CNET wrote a piece about why Sega should bring back the Shenmue series. Then, in 2015 Sega started a Kickstarter campaign to make Shenmue 3. Fans must've really wanted the game because the Kickstarter raised over $6.3 million total.

This game's been a long time coming, and it's faced a handful of delays along the way. The third installment was originally planned for 2017, then pushed to 2019. Now that it has an exact release date it feels more real than ever.

Sega also recently remastered Shenmue 1 and 2, giving fans and newcomers alike the perfect chance to catch up on the Shenmue story before the release of Shenmue 3.