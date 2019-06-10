CNET también está disponible en español.

Ubisoft at E3 2019 announces Watch Dogs Legion, the latest in its dystopian hacking game series

The company's next big adventure game, out March 6, will be set in a post-Brexit London.

Watch Dogs Legion will be set in a dystopian London.

If art is social commentary, be prepared for a lot of art coming from Ubisoft. The game maker, which often swats at political themes in its games, has created a near-future dystopian nightmarish version of London.

The new game, called Watch Dogs: Legion, was announced during Ubisoft's press conference ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, held in Los Angeles this week. The game, coming March 6, 2020, will feature many of the things we've come to expect from the series centered on hacking a network of government and paramilitary computers and devices in an effort to free the city from their grasp.

"Today, with Brexit, London is at a turning point," said Clint Hocking, Ubisoft's creative director for this Watch Dogs game, while on stage at Ubisoft's press event Monday. "History has proven time and again that where London goes, all of us go together."

It may seem unusual for a French video game company to create something like Legion, based on its neighbor across the English channel. Brexit itself has become a politically charged issue within the British government, particularly because of economists' fears about the long-term damage the move could have on economies around the world.

One of the things Ubisoft said will make the game stand out is that you can "recruit" every character you encounter in the game to your resistance fighting group. This, the company said, will give the game a more dynamic feel.

"Being a hero isn't just for someone else anymore, it's for everyone," Hocking said. "They are the stars of your story."

