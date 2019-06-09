Bethesda's Orion cloud-gaming tech can optimize any game

Cloud gaming is everywhere at E3. But Bethesda Softworks -- the bringers of Doom -- announced, out of the blue at its press conference, software technologies that developers can use with their games to easily optimize them for streaming from the cloud. Dubbed "Orion," the company claims it can deliver streamed games with better frame rates, 20% lower latency and 40% lower bandwidth requirements.

At maximum settings.

The company showed a brief demo of Doom running on a phone at 60fps, but more important said that you can participate in Orion public trials by signing up for the Doom Slayers Club posthaste. Bethesda says the software developer's kit will reduce cost for players and publishers.