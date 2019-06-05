Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft confirms we'll get reveal at E3

Ubisoft

Ubisoft will reveal a new entry in its Watch Dogs franchise called Watching Dogs Legion.

The official Twitter account for the Watch Dogs franchise tweeted Tuesday the reveal for Watch Dogs Legion will happen at this year's E3 and showed a new logo for the game. Ubisoft's E3 press conference starts at 1 p.m. PT June 10.

Ubisoft's confirmation of Watch Dogs Legions comes a day after its existence was leaked online.

A listing for Watching Dogs Legion went live on Amazon UK on Monday evening but has since been removed from the site. The third game of the Ubisoft series will change the setting from present-day US to future London, according to the listing. The game was priced at £57.99, which is about $73, though it's more likely the US price will be around $60. There was no release date on the listing.

The Watch Dogs Legion listing described gameplay like this: "Play as anyone. Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems."

Previous Watch Dogs games had players in the role of a master hacker who used a smartphone to hack into various devices such as surveillance cameras, cars and phones. This new form of gameplay could mean characters in the game are hackable via biometric devices since it apparently takes place in the future.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published on June 4.

June 5: Adds tweet.

